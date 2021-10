The Morehead State University Concert Choir and Chamber Singers are hosting a Spaghetti Dinner and Fall Choral Concert entitled “Come Let’s Rejoice!” on Thursday, Oct. 14, at First Baptist Church located at 123 E. Main Street in Morehead. Guests can eat from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

