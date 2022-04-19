April 19, 2022
April 19, 2022
April 18, 2022
Central Baptist Church, Maysville, sponsored a Cross Walk following the Community Good Friday Service.
April 18, 2022
GEORGETOWN, Ohio —A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing of a man Friday in Lewis Township, according to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.
April 18, 2022
FRANKFORT — Mason County will receive $15,348,000 in funding for road and infrastructure projects, according to information from State Rep. William Lawrence of Maysville.
April 18, 2022
You don’t want to miss the annual Spay-ghetti Dinner on April 22 at the Maysville Rotary Club.
April 18, 2022
(All times Eastern)
April 16, 2022
It never really stops; sometimes it slows and sometimes it goes at breakneck speed. But it’s always advancing.
April 16, 2022
“If you’re looking for the fortress, you’re going the wrong way,” came the much appreciated, but unsolicited, information from a kind young couple pushing a stroller in the opposite direction of us on Hoher Weg in Salzburg, Austria.
April 16, 2022
Forty years ago we had a soaring inflation rate, obscene gas prices and interest rates in the teens.