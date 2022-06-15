Ripley celebrates Juneteenth Ripley, Ohio is the place to be this Saturday, June 18, 2022. There are many events and all of the events are free.

Herb program set at Rankin House The John Rankin House Historic Site will host a Heritage Food and Herbs program Saturday, June 18 at the visitor center. The program begins at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

Wayback Wednesday Rev. Joseph Brown and Laurence Caproni load a truck of canned green beans to be donated to the Mason Manor.

Hayswood Foundation now accepting applications Hayswood Foundation is now accepting applications for grants to be awarded in the fall of this year. The deadline for submission is p.m. on Monday, August 1. The Foundation’s specific application form must be used.

Zoo camp features pet care talk by Humane Society WEST UNION, Ohio — On Friday, June 3, 2022, as the temperatures climbed into the upper-80’s outside, more than 25 children sat attentively in the air-conditioned main education building at Family Traditions Animal Adventures LLC on Poole Road outside of West Union.