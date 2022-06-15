June 15, 2022
Ripley, Ohio is the place to be this Saturday, June 18, 2022. There are many events and all of the events are free.
The John Rankin House Historic Site will host a Heritage Food and Herbs program Saturday, June 18 at the visitor center. The program begins at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public.
Rev. Joseph Brown and Laurence Caproni load a truck of canned green beans to be donated to the Mason Manor.
Hayswood Foundation is now accepting applications for grants to be awarded in the fall of this year. The deadline for submission is p.m. on Monday, August 1. The Foundation’s specific application form must be used.
WEST UNION, Ohio — On Friday, June 3, 2022, as the temperatures climbed into the upper-80’s outside, more than 25 children sat attentively in the air-conditioned main education building at Family Traditions Animal Adventures LLC on Poole Road outside of West Union.
Over the past two sessions, we have made a commitment to beefing up our state’s budget reserve trust fund through fiscally responsible policy. As a result of our efforts, Kentucky landed tenth in the nation for the number of days covered by our reserve balance, according to research by the Pew Charitable Trusts and a report issued by Route 50. The data is based on fiscal year 2021 numbers, and while most states are expected to spend down their funds, our fund will actually grow thanks to the dollars we allocated to the reserve in this budget that will take effect on July 1.