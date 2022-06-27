Chippeways winners 1935 — Harold Oldham, Richmond, KY

Liles claims Chippeways title Logan Liles has made a name for himself around the area with his play on the course in high school. Now that he’s graduated, he’s continuing to do so.

Dillingham picks UK, Perry picks up UK offer LEXINGTON – Kentucky picked up a commitment on the recruiting trail when Robert Dillingham chose the Wildcats on Friday night.

Maysville Rotary Club beautifies downtown Maysville The Maysville Rotary Club did its part to help beautify the downtown area by planting an assortment of bushes and perennials on Thursday, June 23, that should last for years to come.