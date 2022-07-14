July 14, 2022
Maysville Community and Technical College is proud to announce that Associate Professor, J. Scott Miller was recognized for instructional design by his peers with the Exemplary Course Program Award.
July 13, 2022
The Bloom Amore Maysville Classic will be August 5-7 at the downtown Maysville Gym.
July 13, 2022
The 30th edition of the Laurel Oaks Classic tees off this weekend at Laurel Oaks Golf Course.
July 13, 2022
FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close Kentucky 111 (Hillsboro Road) Thursday, July 14, about a half-mile north of Kentucky 1722 (milepoint 2.2) at Grange City in Fleming County, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
July 13, 2022
With billions of taxpayer dollars budgeted to state programs, agencies, and cabinets, accountability is one of the most important functions of our budget committees. This week members heard updates on how the money we allocated in HB 1 is being spent in order to determine what we need to adjust when we come back into session in January. While we received some good news, we also heard some things that concerned us. I hope you will take a few moments to read this week’s update and let me know if you have any questions or would like further information.
July 13, 2022
Many people in the United States are eaters of beef. And living in America still means that citizens can still choose to consume red meat.
July 13, 2022
Officials are reminding motorists that the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) in downtown Maysville will temporarily close Thursday for a routine annual inspection.