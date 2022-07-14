With billions of taxpayer dollars budgeted to state programs, agencies, and cabinets, accountability is one of the most important functions of our budget committees. This week members heard updates on how the money we allocated in HB 1 is being spent in order to determine what we need to adjust when we come back into session in January. While we received some good news, we also heard some things that concerned us. I hope you will take a few moments to read this week’s update and let me know if you have any questions or would like further information.