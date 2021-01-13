Get the vaccines to the citizens

Dear editor,

I don’t understand the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Other states are vaccinating medical personnel, first responders, nursing homes, and the public. The vaccine is available. Why aren’t we being notified when people 76=5 and older and other residents can get the vaccine?

We need to see a schedule and locations for receiving the vaccine. We need information on how to sign up.

People in this county and state are dying every day. Why not get the vaccines out? What is the hold-up?

I don’t think any of us want to die from COVID-19 when the vaccines are available and not being used.

Our whole economy is suffering because of the pandemic. Let’s get the vaccines out!

Sincerely,

Walter Ming

Maysville