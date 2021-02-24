Support for solar farms

Dear editor,
Solar farms can replace lost dairy and tobacco revenue and will help support land ownership in Mason County.
Recent dramatic swings in cattle and feed prices, along with livestock mortality, make operating a profitable grade cow-calf operation a daunting task. Animal waste can infiltrate our groundwater unless carefully managed. Livestock on wet sod eventually leads to soil erosion.
The narrow, erratic margins in corn/soybeans push farmers to plant increasing acreage. All the while continuous cash grain rotations reduce the topsoil’s organic matter plus accelerating soil erosion. Chemicals applied to row crop fields can contaminate groundwater.
Solar farms provide a better alternative to support land ownership after the loss of tobacco and dairy revenues. Solar farms improve our quality of life by reducing soil erosion and water pollution from animal waste and field chemicals. The maintenance of an established solar farm will also provide more local work opportunities
Solar farms can provide a substantial revenue stream to support land ownership and help support community services. It is fairly normal for 100 acres in a solar farm to contribute $24,000 yearly to community taxing authorities. It is important to remember that solar farms do not require natural gas, city water, landfill capacity, rail, river or extensive roads.
I support the addition of solar farms in Mason County and believe they should be a “conditional use” in all agricultural zones. For more information check out cwmclass.com/solar-farm-in.
Sincerely,
Bill Marshall
Maysville