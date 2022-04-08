Dear editor,

Mason County is an area with limestone karst geology and subterranean landscapes that are carved and shaped by water. Much of our bedrock is composed of soluble limestone, which can be dissolved and eroded when water seeps in through cracks and fissures. When additional water flows enlarge these openings, it can destabilize the bedrock. This is what creates the distinctive karst features such as sinkholes, swallow holes, sinking streams and caves found in porous karst terrain.

Industrial solar facilities are now being proposed in many karst prone areas of Mason County. Acciona (AEUG) and National Grid Renewables (NGR/Goldfinch) want to construct large-scale solar facilities across thousands of acres in May’s Lick, an area that is predominantly karst prone. Innergex and NARENCO/Cumberland Solar are targeting areas in Old Washington and Maysville, where karst prone areas also exist. Mason County’s karst areas can be viewed on Kentucky Geological Survey and U.S. Geological Survey maps.

Because karst landscapes can be worn away from the surface, or dissolved from weak points inside the bedrock, this can result in different types of geological “karst hazards.” For example, if enough erosion occurs in underground bedrock, cover-collapse sinkholes can result.

The formation of sinkholes is the most prominent karst-related hazard in Kentucky, according to Kentucky Emergency Management. Many areas in Mason County are designated as “high risk” for sinkhole formation, as can be seen on KYEM maps.

Sinkholes can damage the foundations of buildings and roads, and cause damage to buried water lines and electrical conduits. Vehicles can also be damaged when sinkholes collapse, as occurred here in Kentucky when a 40-ft sinkhole appeared under the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green in 2014.

Because solar panels are impermeable surfaces that are tilted at an angle, each panel produces rainwater runoff. Multiply this by the hundreds of thousands of solar panels at an industrial solar facility and this will generate a huge amount of stormwater runoff that has to go somewhere.

There have already been lawsuits in other states where excessive stormwater runoff from industrial solar facilities has damaged nearby properties, waterways, and wetlands.

In Minnesota (another state with karst regions), construction setbacks have been implemented to protect karst areas from excessive stormwater runoff. The MN Construction Stormwater Permit “prohibits infiltration of stormwater runoff within 1,000 feet up-gradient or 100 feet down-gradient of active karst features. Active karst is defined as areas underlain by carbonate bedrock with less than 50 feet of sediment cover.”

These setbacks were designed to help minimize the risk of sinkhole flooding, sinkhole collapse, and groundwater contamination resulting from excessive stormwater runoff. Setting similar setback requirements here would help protect our karst aquifers, and help prevent sinkhole damage in and around any new large-scale industrial solar facilities.

Solar companies want the smallest setbacks possible, however, so as to maximize the number of panel arrays they can pack into each site. For solar companies, smaller setbacks equals reduced profitability.

National Grid Renewables (NGR) is the parent company of Goldfinch Solar, currently planning an industrial facility in Mason County. NGR recently had a public hearing with the KY Public Services Commission on 2/22/22 regarding plans for another industrial solar facility they are building in Caldwell County.

During the public hearing, NGR was asked about karst setbacks for their Caldwell Solar project. NGR stated their karst reports recommend setbacks just 15 feet from karst features and 25-50 feet from sinkholes. This is a far cry from the MN standards of 1,000 feet up-gradient and 100 feet down-gradient of active karst features.

NGR/Caldwell Solar was also asked if the company has any experience constructing solar facilities in karst geology. Their response was “not to this extent of karst”. [As exists here in Kentucky.]

Although all solar companies are required to conduct environmental impact studies prior to construction, NGR has taken repeated efforts to keep their karst report findings confidential. On 1/7/22, NGR petitioned the PSC for karst report confidentiality so that their karst report findings would not be made public. (Petition can be viewed on the KY PSC website, under case number 2020-00244.) NGR also requested the portion of the PSC public hearing on 2/22/22 covering karst geology be held in closed session, i.e. with the livestream cameras turned off.

Last week, the Kentucky PSC officially denied NGR/Caldwell Solar’s petition for karst report confidentiality. The PSC’s 3/31/22 ruling now sets a precedent at the state level for transparency of karst report findings.

In Mason County, some of our areas are not only “high risk” for sinkhole formation, they also have a “high sensitivity” to groundwater pollution, as can be seen on Kentucky Division of Water (Groundwater Branch) maps. Industrial solar facilities are now being proposed in some of the most sensitive areas, including May’s Lick.

In Virginia (another state with karst regions), their Stormwater Management Handbook stresses: “The effect of land development on karst terrain is complex and hard to predict, and it requires professional analysis to reduce the risk of geological hazards, damage to infrastructure, and groundwater contamination. …There is concern that past approaches to stormwater and land development in karst terrain have been inadequate to safeguard the public and the environment.”

For all these reasons, Mason County officials need an experienced karst geology expert to advise them on how and where to site industrial solar facilities, in order to minimize impacts on our karst landscapes and local citizens.

Don Solarz

May’s Lick