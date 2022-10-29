Dear editor:

We support Chris O’Hearn for reelection as county commissioner.

A lifelong Mason County resident, Chris is an honest, highly successful, hard-working member of our community. Chris’s dedication to the field of education as a teacher, principal and as a state champion basketball coach has provided him with an incomparable training ground for the role of county commissioner.

What we admire most about Chris is that he is approachable. He listens to everyone’s concerns and makes the best decisions for our Mason County community. Since Chris has been in office, our community has flourished. Despite our experiences with the COVID virus, storefronts have filled up, people are out and living again, AND our taxes have not gone up.

We need compassionate leaders like Chris O’Hearn to keep our county prospering. Please join us on November 8, 2022, in voting for his continued leadership for Mason County. Reelect Chris O’Hearn Mason County Commissioner!

Steve and Margie Appelman

Maysville