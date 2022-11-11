Dear editor,

In the election for county judge-executive there are many qualities and qualifications to consider. An important consideration is “Who would be best for economic development?” If we as a county were to embrace the goal of bringing “300 high-paying jobs,” to Mason County who of the candidates would be best suited to realize that goal?

Owen McNeill our current judge-executive has basically spent his career in economic development. Following his graduation from Centre College, Owen has spent his career in economic, workforce, and industrial development in the state of Kentucky. Owen has worked with various communities in the Buffalo Trace and Bluegrass Area Development Districts each unique but all facing similar challenges to those facing Mason County.

Before becoming judge, Owen served as director for Economic Development at the Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority. Owen has had success bringing and keeping jobs in the county. Not everything a judge-executive does or accomplishes are “big things” sometimes it’s just as important to be an optimistic voice, and the greatest cheerleader for our community and Owen certainly is that. He supports many community organizations and activities with his time, presence and generosity.

Join me and vote for Owen McNeill for judge-executive.

Danny Collins

May’s Lick