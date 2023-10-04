The Bluegrass State has thrown its hat into the online sports betting ring, and the buzz is palpable. Following the official launch on September 28th, Kentucky now invites sports fans to get in on the action with enticing new promotions from leading sportsbooks such as DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, and BetMGM.

Kentucky’s sports betting launch is perfectly timed for football fans, as they will be able to place wagers on the NFL and CFB this season. Whether you’re a seasoned gambler or a curious newcomer, this new form of entertainment is sure to add an extra layer of excitement to your favorite sports events.

And with promotional offers like those below, you can’t go wrong. Just remember to always gamble responsibly.

Kentucky’s sports betting post-launch promotions

Score $365 in bonus bets with bet365

Bet365 has a Kentucky post-launch offer that’s hard to resist: wager just $1 and receive a whopping $365 in bonus bets, instantly credited to your account.

Click here to sign up with bet365 and deposit only $1 to receive $365 in bonus bets. Bettors in Kentucky must be 21+ and physically located in the state to place wagers. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Unlock $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings

Join the action and be handsomely rewarded with DraftKings Sportsbook. With a modest bet of just $5, qualifying new users will be granted $200 in bonus bets.

Simply click here and sign up to activate DraftKings’ promo. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in KY.

Bet $5 with FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets

Place a bet with just $5 on FanDuel Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets, unlocking incredible value and the chance to win big. Don’t let this offer pass you by; place your bet and reap the rewards with FanDuel today!

Activate this FanDuel promo by clicking clicking here and registering with FanDuel. 21+ and present in KY. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM

Place your first bet with BetMGM, and if luck isn’t on your side, rest easy knowing you’re covered with up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets for your loss. Try your hand today, and let BetMGM have your back!

Click here and create an account to activate this BetMGM offer. Must be 21+ to wager. KY only. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Game on: Kentucky’s fresh take on sports betting

Kentucky’s sports betting debut on 9/28/2023 has been met with enthusiasm across the state. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or new to the game, sportsbooks in Kentucky are offering a golden ticket to the action via their lucrative welcome offers.

So, gear up, choose your platform, and may the odds be ever in your favor!

The Ledger Independent has partnered with Dimers.com to provide sports betting predictions, odds, and exclusive offers to readers in Kentucky, all at no cost, to give them a winning advantage. Please gamble responsibly.

Bettors in Kentucky must be 18+ and physically located in the state to place wagers. Some sportsbooks require bettors to be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on this site, we may receive a commission.