Water from a recent rain travels over the rocks in Briar Hill Park in Crestwood, Kentucky.

A blue blaze marks the way on the trail in Briar Hill Park in Crestwood, Kentucky.

It all starts with a simple text invitation from my husband and me to our son: “You wanna go hiking this weekend?”

Three dots, followed by his characteristically efficient reply, flash upon the phone screen: “Ok.”

If only securing the actual destination is equally as simple.

To be fair, we actually select an initial location without difficulty, as we keep a running list of Kentucky favorites we are always happy to revisit. Think of any of the state parks. Think Red River Gorge. And we also have a running list of unfamiliar places we’d like to experience.

The difficulty rests in, perhaps, our timing. It is the first weekend in May, and this outing is our inaugural hike of spring. Needless to say, we are among a plethora of others looking forward to spending time outdoors.

As it happens, many of our top choices are hosting organized events: races and other social gatherings. Spring is calling. Nature is calling. Springtime and nature and Kentucky are calling.

We are all answering at once.

So any available trail will do. And ultimately we land on Briar Hill Park in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Quintessential Kentucky: cool water cascading along the abundant limestone, fragrant honeysuckle, a choir of caroling cardinals and oaks seemingly towering beyond the clouds.

Our family falls into its usual rhythms. Resorting to my well-established poor sense of direction, I hang back until others step up to lead the way. Of course, this also gives them the responsibility of clearing away any spider webs spun across the path. I am not sad about that.

A combination of shredded brown leaves and fresh green groundcover outline the well-worn dirt path. Nearby, creek water meanders over limestone and flows beneath fallen trees and branches. Honeysuckle, covered in stark white and yellow petals, blooms in abundance and envelopes us in its scent. The cardinals serenade us non-stop. Non-stop. Birdy-birdy-birdy-birdy. A sweet and light breeze rustles through the leaves allowing the sunlight to dance across the path.

Along the trail, we are no longer immersed in the day-to-day. Our minds and spirits can wander. Along the trail, the unknowns and yet-to-be-made decisions vanish, even if just temporarily. Our minds and spirits are free to accept nature’s unconditional embrace.

Conversations cover a range of topics: work, futbol, movies, and popular television shows before shifting to memories of past hiking experiences, even long-forgotten childhood memories before shifting again. This time to the rustling sounds coming from around us. To the clouds moving in to cover the sun. To the cardinals who still have yet to stop singing.

Spring in Kentucky is calling. And we are giving it our characteristically efficient and emphatic, “Ok!”

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)