Medical care, American Dream or Nightmare?

” When one of those at the table with him heard this, he said to Jesus, “Blessed is the one who will eat at the feast in the kingdom of God.” Jesus replied:

“A certain man was preparing a great banquet and invited many guests. At the time of the banquet he sent his servant to tell those who had been invited, ‘Come, for everything is now ready.’ “But they all alike began to make excuses. The first said, ‘I have just bought a field, and I must go and see it. Please excuse me.’

“Another said, ‘I have just bought five yoke of oxen, and I’m on my way to try them out. Please excuse me.’ “Still another said, ‘I just got married, so I can’t come.’

“The servant came back and reported this to his master. Then the owner of the house became angry and ordered his servant, ‘Go out quickly into the streets and alleys of the town and bring in the poor, the crippled, the blind and the lame.’ “‘Sir,’ the servant said, ‘what you ordered has been done, but there is still room.’ “Then the master told his servant, ‘Go out to the roads and country lanes and compel them to come in, so that my house will be full. I tell you, not one of those who were invited will get a taste of my banquet.’”

Luke 14:15-24

Jesus was an amazing teacher. He was able to take the nebulous character of God and heavenly truths and convey both in concrete, eas- to-understand ways.

The Parable of the Great Banquet is a meataphor in which most of us can relate.

It’s easy for me to invision the heart behind Luke 14 because my mom is an amazing hostess. Our large fmaily delights in fellowshipping with each other on holidays, birthdays, or random weekends. My parents’ home is the center of family gatherings. As the hostess, my mom, invites the people and prepares the house. She cooks the food while entertaining the crowd. She serves the food and cleans up after everyone is done. She’s happy to do it over and over again.

Like the man hosting the great feast, I can imagine the hurt my mom would feel if she planned a wonderful dinner, prepared the house, set the table with food and none of the invited guests showed up. Surely she would go over the communications she had with everyone and figure out where the confusion happened. If those she invited gave lousy excuses for not showing up, she would obviously be hurt and probably a little frustrated as her effort, affection, and resources were overlooked.

God is preparing a marvelous place for those who love and seek Him. One day the wait will be over, and it will be time to enter into His presence.

Like the parable of the great feast, some invitees won’t accept the invitation. For one reason or another the truth of the Gospel won’t have been enough.

For some reason the promise of a better “country” won’t have inspired hope and compelled change.

This has to break God’s heart. We know God desprately wants all people to come to know Him and to dwell with Him eternally. God so wants all people with Him that He gave His most precious posession, His perfect Son. God’s endless mercy and grace and forgiveness also serve as proof of His desire.

The Bible tells of God’s redemptive plan, His hope to for all to find Him, His patience spanning milennia. Woe to those who have heard His cry for them and turned a deaf ear.

But what about those who haven’t heard the invitation? The first part of the parable is about the host’s reaction to the bad news. The second part is about action. He dosen’t want his fantastic dinner party to be wasted, so he tells his servants to “compel” others to join him. The word compel means “to drive or urge forecefully or irresistibly.”(Merriam Webster) God calls all people to live in a way that makes the Gospel irresistable to those who don’t know Him.

It’s hard to believe that there still people today who haven’t heard the name Jesus Christ, but it’s true. God longs for these people. He loves them and wants them to know Him.

The Joshuaproject reports 5.16 billion people are unreached by the Gospel in the 10/40 window alone. “Unreached means there is no indigenous community of believing Christians and no means to evangelize without outside assistance.” (Joshuaproject) Two-thirds of the world’s population resides in this geograpic area. Two-thirds of the world’s governments are opposed or hostile to the Word and work of God.

The entire population is 7.7 billion people. If 5.16 billion are living without the knowledge of salvation, do we care? Are we heartbroken and pressed to call upon God on their behalf? This number is staggering. Why is this important for us living in the small percentage of the world, in the U.S.? Because there is still room at God’s table.

He wants you and me to help fill those seats. When we see figures so daunting, we can get discouraged, but as Gandhi once said , “A small body of determined spirts fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history.” With God nothing is impossible.

How can we help fill these seats? Missions organizations ask first and foremost for prayer. We can pray for the Gospel message to take root and spread like wildfire.

We can pray for God to move in miraculous ways, through dreams and visions, miracles and answered prayers of those living in restricted nations. We can pray for organizations advocating for these peoples. We must pray for those going and sharing their lives in desprate and danerous places. We need to pray for God’s light to break the darkness.

Reserach shows that when we give, we help further God’s truth. Bibles, Christain literature, necessities, and missionary aid is pivitol in advancing the kingdom, and we can be a part of it. Another way to fill that table is to go, to be the feet that bring good news. Supporting the advance of salvation won’t be the same for everyone. We all have a duty to spread the wonderful news of salvation, but God prompts us individually. Whatever circumstances or gifts or talents God has given us, He can use us to make His name known.

Please pray for the unreached billions that they can come to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Consider the reality of their not knowing Him simply because of where they were born. Pray to be burdened for these people. Pray and remember those serving the Lord and facing persecution or living in prisons for sharing hope and good news.

God’s heart is to fill all the seats at His table. He is prompting us to help Him fill them.

“And this Gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.” Matthew 24:14