Special Youth Service at Scott UMC

October 16, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent lifestyle-religion 0

Children’s Sabbath Sunday will be observed on Oct. 17 at Scott United Methodist Church with special invited guest Taylor Dudley of Louisville.

A former Scott UMC youth and graduate of Mason County High School, Dudley is pursuing a master’s degree in healthcare administration and currently employed as a Clinical Specialist with UofL Health and Norton Healthcare hospitals. She aspires to become a physician assistant in pediatrics.

Each year in October, Children’s Sabbath Sundays in the United Methodist Church are observed to raise awareness of children’s issues and are held in conjunction with many faiths and denominations. These services are also an opportunity for children and youth to lead worship, as well as mission projects that benefit those in need. This year Praise Kidz service projects include Operation Christmas Child, UNICEF Trick or Treat, and Planet Aid Clothing Recycle. If you would like to know more or to participate or donate please email [email protected]

All are welcome to attend services at 11 a.m. in person or by Zoom with Pastor Claude T. Commodore, officiate.

