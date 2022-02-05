His works are evidence

“The Lord said, ‘Go out and stand on the mountain in the presence of the LORD, for the LORD is about to pass by.’ Then a great and powerful wind tore the mountains apart and shattered the rocks, but the LORD was not in the wind. After the wind there was an earthquake, but the LORD was not in the earthquake. After the earthquake came a fire, but the LORD was not in the fire. And after the fire came a gentle whisper.” 1 Kings 19:11-12

Snow days can be wonderful especially if I can get outside and enjoy the white capped scenery. One of my favorite things to do on an overcast snow day is look into the sky at the large flakes of snow floating to the ground. Even if the sky is a dark, heavy grey and the snowflakes large and white, a beautiful contrast, it’s impossible to see the origin of the snowflake in the sky. I can try with all my might to choose a flake and watch it move, but inevitably my eyes water and I can’t trace it further. No matter how high I can spot the flakes, it’s not high enough to see them form.

I was considering this one snowy afternoon. I can’t see the first moment of a snowflake, but I can watch it float to earth. And I can see that flake and thousands of others join together to paint the world with chilly, bright newness.

Here’s my connection. I can’t see God. No one can, it’s Biblical fact; no one will see God and live. I can however see evidence of Him. I can see His leading. I can see His love. I can see His plan of redemption and His hope for eternity. I can see His mercy and His grace. I can see His peace. I can see His provision and His care. I can’t see God bodily, with my eyes, but I can see traces of Him in every day.

Like I love watching snowflakes float and swirl through the air, I love watching God’s work unfold. In my life, in the lives of others, His powerful work is still visible. Quite often we ask others about evidence of things happening in their lives, usually expecting and receiving temporal answers. Why are we so hesitant to ask about the evidence of our mighty God, loving Father or holy Redeemer in their lives? And why are we shy to share our evidence of His amazing love and care?

Much like snow accumulates and forms drifts and mounds, we can expect evidence of God’s work, love, restoration, grace, and peace to do likewise. We only have to be wise enough to see His gentle works. This idea reminds me of Josh Baldwin’s song called “Evidence”. The lyrics are: “ All throughout my history Your faithfulness has walked beside me. The winder storms made way for spring. In every season, from where I’m standing, I see the evidence of your goodness. All over my life, all over my life. I see your promises in fulfillment all over my life, all over my life.”

God knows the limits we humans have, what we can process and what we can’t. His plans are good, and His love it pure. We might not be able to “see” Him during this life, but we can see Him everywhere we look, when we search for the evidence of His goodness. How fortunate we are, truly, to be loved by such a good Father.

“And the LORD said, ‘I will cause all my goodness to pass in front of you, and I will proclaim my name, the LORD, in your presence. I will have mercy on whom I will mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion. ’But’ He said, ‘you cannot see my face, for no one may see me and live’.” Exodus 33:19-20

