There are a lot of things going on in the world. The Russian war against Ukraine, the lingering effects of COVID, not to mention skyrocketing gasoline prices. With such pressing issues clamoring for your attention, I thought a mental palate cleanser was in order.

I was sucked into another helping of clickbait recently when I found an interesting article from MSN’s “Stars Insider.” Culling information from Merriam-Webster, The Guardian, Mental Floss, Dictionary.com and Smithsonian Magazine, the Insider produced a slideshow of words we use today that have been around for centuries.

Would you believe using “Friend” as a verb pre-dates…well…lots of stuff? “Reports came that the King would friend Lauderdale” was a quote circa 1698.

And where would Friending be without its counterpart? This passage is from 1659: “I Hope, Sir, that we are not mutually Un-friended by this Difference which hath happened betwixt us.”

Sure, the definition of some words evolve over time. However, others remain eternal, like a comfortable pair of slippers. Take the word “puke” for example. It can be traced back to the 16th century and has always meant the reversal of peristaltic motion. In layman’s terms, to vomit. Yack. Wretch. Pray to the porcelain god. Do the technicolor yawn. Make street pizza. Moving on…

Millennials love to think they were the first to invent items that have been around since the dawn of time. From tents to portable water, this generation has never learned this time worn rule: there is no such thing as an original thought.

Case in point, the shorthand ubiquitous to texting and DMing. In 1917, Winston Churchill got a letter from Lord Fisher which said “O.M.G. (Oh! My God!).” Which, IMHO, is a perfectly fine use of acronym.

Lipps, Inc. wanted to take you to Funkytown in the 1970s. Trace the word “funk” back to the 1600s, and you will find it meant pungent odors, like cheese or tobacco smoke.

“The Dude abides” is a popular line often repeated from the 1998 cinematic classic “The Big Lebowski.” The word “Dude,” however, dates back to Britain in the 1880s, referring to a high class individual, or someone with a certain appearance or mannerism.

I have mentioned in these pages before about the Simpsons cartoon family predicting the future. However, did you know Homer Simpson’s classic catchphrase has a pedigree itself? Current generations would immediately relate the utterance “D’oh” to the Simpson’s jaundiced patriarch. Yet the expression can be traced back to a BBC script from 1945.

As a teen, I am sure you would “hang out” at the haunt of your peer group’s choice. Characters in Charles Dickens 1837 “Pickwick Papers” did, evidenced by the passage, “I say, old boy, where do you hang out?”

All that was old is new again. Words like “Babe,” dating back to 1915, “Hipster,” used in the 1920s and 30s, or “Fan Boy,” referring to followers of the Cincinnati Reds in their 1919 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Overall, I thought that was a pretty fly history of words and phrases. Speaking of which, “fly” has meant cool individuals since the 1800s. Who would have thought?