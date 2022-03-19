Watching television evokes a litany of emotions in my world. From love to hate and from sadness to bliss, I take my viewing very seriously. For those of you who do inexplicable things like going out of doors, the feeling might seem foreign. So I have come up with a list explaining some reactions you might experience should you take a moment from nature and join me in the great indoors.

Love it and leave it. “The Curse of Oak Island” is a prime example. I grew up reading about the Oak Island treasure from Reader’s Digest as a child. So when it was announced a program was coming to TV featuring a pair of brothers who were on the hunt for the elusive riches, I was stuck like a bug to flypaper. Until, several seasons later, I was still watching holes being dug with not a lot to show for it. A terrible tease.

There are programs I like to call the Casanova, Also known as the de Bergerac. Sure, the siren song lures you in, then leaves you jilted at the TV tray. SyFy is good at that; I’ve fallen for short-lived shows starring Kevin Smith, Wil Wheaton and Zachary Levi, only to have them disappear, never to be seen again. Talk about leading you on.

You might possibly power your way through a series because you like a character. “The Six Million Dollar Man” is a classic example. I adored the show from the beginning. A former astronaut who is in a crash and rebuilt with super fast and super strong limbs? Sign me up.

And then the program introduced Bigfoot. Bigfoot. Who was a robot. Built by aliens. Who cares if the aforementioned alien looked like Stephanie Powers – they had my hero fighting Sasquatch! Yet I stuck with the Bionic Man until the last, lamentable end.

You might find yourself watching a program just to prove to yourself that you are stronger than the series, and will make it to the finish line, marathon style. I did that with “Breaking Bad.” Yes, I know it was a great show, but it took me three times of beginning the series before I could go on. And I did. Show by show, season by season. Come hell or high water, I was determined to see the show through. And I did. Hooray for me.

You could arrange your life around a series, like “The Big Bang Theory.” That show is at the point in our relationship where I can come in at the beginning, middle, or end of an episode and tell you what has happened, what is happening and what is going to happen. It’s comfy. Like a pair of well-worn slippers.

There are programs you might find weren’t as bad as you originally thought. “Firefly,” for example. When I first watched the pilot episode, I thought Joss Whedon’s space cowboy theme was kind of boring. Only later, when it was cancelled after a measly eight episodes, I went back and watched the entire series, and mentally kicked myself for not giving it a chance the first time around.

Then there are those you might swear off and never watch again, even under threat of torture. I grew up with “M*A*S*H,” “Happy Days” and “All in the Family.” That was back in the days when there were three TV channels (and WXIX if you could get the antenna turned right). There was no remote control. I was the remote. And Dad was the Controller. So we watched a lot of Westerns and Wrestling. I swore once I became the Controller, I would never relinquish the remote. Ever. Unless my Bride asks for it.

There are many emotions that might pluck on your heartstrings while watching television. See if you can get that from a beautiful sunset or the sound of autumn leaves crunching beneath your feet. Go ahead. I dare you.