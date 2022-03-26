Travis Scaggs threw me for a loop the other day as he was recounting his, JT Teegarden’s, and Terry Underwood’s superlative coverage of the KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena last week. When discussing the Hospitality Room, he explained, “We didn’t know where the free pop was until we found it.” Uhhhh…

That got me reminiscing about a friend who used to work at WFTM. He had a penchant for spouting gems like “These shoes are just my size…they’re just too big” and “There are no insects in Hawaii, but there are lots of bugs.”

I looked online to see what these verbal quirks were called. I came up empty. What I did find, however, was a treasure trove of fun sentences from sites like “Grammerly” and “Distractify,” giving examples of why language is so wonderful. Peruse the following samples and bask in the glory of verbiage.

“All the faith he had had had had no effect on the outcome of his life.” Notice how the two pair of “had hads” serve different purposes in the sentence.

“The man the professor the student has studies Rome.” While the sentence will not win any style points, it is grammatically correct. Simply put, a student has a professor who knows a man who studies ancient Rome.

“One morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas. How he got into my pajamas I’ll never know.” This classic joke by Groucho Marx gives the reader two possible interpretations for the sentence. Either Groucho was wearing pajamas when he shot the elephant, or the elephant was wearing Groucho’s pajamas.

“I never said she stole my money.” The fun bit of this sentence is that it can have seven meanings. It all depends upon which word the reader emphasizes. Give it a try!

“A rough-coated, dough-faced, thoughtful ploughman strode through the streets of Scarborough; after falling into a slough, he coughed and hiccoughed.” Who knew “ough” could have so many pronunciations?

“Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs.” Congratulations – you have just read one of the shortest sentences in the world that uses all of the letters in the alphabet. Read it again. You’ve got the time.

“A woman without her man is nothing.” When asked to punctuate this sentence as part of a class, the males wrote “A woman, without her man, is nothing.” The women in the class translated the sentence as, “A woman: without her, man is nothing.”

“I do not know where family doctors acquired illegibly perplexing handwriting; nevertheless, extraordinary pharmaceutical intellectuality, counterbalancing indecipherability, transcendentalizes intercommunications’ incomprehensibleness.” The creation of author Dmitri Borgmann, this sentence starts with a one-letter word, with each subsequent word a letter longer than the last.

“Read rhymes with lead, and read rhymes with lead, but read and lead don’t rhyme, and neither do read and lead.” The two possible pronunciations of “read” and “lead” is the secret to this fun phrase.

“You have just begun reading the sentence you have just finished reading.” Trippy. Do not try to overthink this one.

“I chopped a tree down, and then I chopped it up.” You would think that “chop down” and “chop up” would have opposite meanings here, but you would be wrong.

“Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo.” Yep, the word Buffalo repeated eight times. Professor William Rapaport devised this sentence in 1972. Deconstructed, it breaks down to “Bison from Buffalo, New York, who are intimidated by other bison in their community, also happen to intimidate other bison in their community.”

Fun fun fun! Now, I will leave you with my favorite three-word sentence: editors edit.