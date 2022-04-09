“My old self has been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me. So I live in this earthly body by trusting in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.” Galatians 2:20NLT

Do you ever think that people and “life” get in the way of living? I know I fall prey to thinking that some people will just be difficult which disqualifies me from needing to have a Christ-like attitude towards them. I stumble believing the lie that God doesn’t expect me to have a compassionate and loving regard for everyone I see. I get so caught up in the world, the carnal, the temporal, -putting out fires of whatever issues, frustrations, and emergencies that arise that that becomes “living”. Am I the only one who sometimes forgets that connecting with other human souls is the only true “living”? Thankfully God has reminded me in several small ways that this is the only objective besides loving and honoring gracious His son.

The human mind doesn’t seem wired to connect through compassion, love, and benevolence. Through the curse of sin, the human connection has been perverted. What we think is connection today is not how Jesus connected with people. Gossip, backbiting, taking sides. Do these sound like the ways we connect with those around us? It does. Jesus didn’t, though. Jesus took time to look at each individual. Jesus asked questions to build faith and prove character for a positive effect. Jesus made time even when He had none to spare. Jesus felt for people. Jesus was moved by stories, afflictions, and conquering faiths. Jesus pursued people for their betterment. Jesus saw the potential, not the problems, not the limitations. Jesus was love.

Behavior is changeable. I have to monitor my heart and lips. I have to repent of sour feelings, unkind words, and judgmental thoughts. I have to pray earnestly and desperately that I connect with others the way Jesus would and not the way “I” would. I mess up all the time where this is concerned, but as each new sunrise bursts over the horizon, I pray that people see Jesus, feel Jesus, and hear Jesus through me.

I have to pray that God will help me put to death my own self that I may live through Christ alone. I want to live so immersed in God’s love, truth, forgiveness, grace, and mercy that nobody sees “me”, but they see my Savior smiling through me.

Jesus saw people as gifts from the Father, and He desired that all people find and love the Father because they could see the Father through Jesus Himself. It was impossible for people to walk away from Jesus without doing one of two things: 1. Acknowledge they felt loved and had experienced transformational truth. 2. Walk away full of self and determined to reject love and truth. How different would the world, our community, our workplaces, and even our homes look if we determined to die to self every single minute and let Jesus lead us in love instead?

“Think about the things of heaven, not the things of earth.” Colossians 3:2NLT