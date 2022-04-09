The entrance gatehouse of Lexington Cemetery was built in the late 1800s.

The burial site of John Cabell Breckinridge, a Kentucky politician, is located among the blooms of Lexington Cemetery.

The Lexington Cemetery is a place to immerse oneself in natural beauty, to discover interesting tombstones and to indulge in small bits of history.

In addition to the multitude of seasonal blooms, the grounds feature bench-lined ponds, fountains and gardens throughout.

Just as the cemetery has a well-deserved reputation for its beauty, especially this time of year, it is also known as a captivating final resting place for many notable Kentuckians.

Arguably the most impressive is the monument dedicated to one of the commonwealth’s most distinguished politician, Henry Clay.

Following his 1852 death in Washington, Clay’s remains were returned to Lexington. His stone coffin, and that of his wife who passed away 12 years later, are contained in a magnificent monument. Financed and erected by the Clay Monument Association in 1861 and restored by local and state governments in 1976, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places at its restoration and rededication in 1976.

A tree near Clay’s tomb also boasts national recognition. “The National Arborist Association and the International Society of Arboriculture jointly recognize this significant tree in this bicentennial year as having lived here at the time of the signing of our constitution,” reads a nearby plaque.

In a section devoted to the National Cemetery System, both Union and Confederate soldiers are buried. A plaque featuring President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Gettysburg Address stands nearby.

Another significant site is that of the late University of Kentucky Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Adolph Rupp. Not surprisingly, his tombstone incorporates the image of a basketball and notes his 42 years as a coach, including that as an Olympic coach, and his four NCAA championships.

Many other recognizable names are also laid to rest at the cemetery. Author James Lane Allen, actor Jim Varney, golfer Gay Brewer, sportscaster, First Lady of Kentucky and Miss America Phyllis George, and several relatives of Mary Todd Lincoln are just a few.

On the recent day my husband and I visited, the cemetery was crowded. A spirited collection of people endured the wait for a slot of time underneath a canopy of picturesque blossoms. A young lady in a graduation gown, several dressed in formal attire, a young child gripping the strings of metallic, helium-filled balloons. All were accompanied by professional photographers and their equipment: props, reflectors, diffusers and cameras fitted with various-sized lenses.

Other visitors were engaged the same as us: intermittently driving, parking and walking. Some were simply walking.

For those who are interested, the cemetery provides maps of the grounds and of the locations of noteworthy individuals. The same information is available on-line on the cemetery’s website.

The grounds of the Lexington Cemetery are open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)