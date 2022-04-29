I’m sorry, but Millennials sometimes leave me scratching my head. They not only pretend that decades-old technologies are their own personal discoveries, but also try to rewrite history to match their own exacting Internet-infused standards.

Case in point is comedian/actor/musician/playwright Steve Martin. The original Wild and Crazy Guy became the target of the Snowflake Generation’s ire this week over a 44-year-old comedy bit, the parody song “King Tut.”

Let me add a little historic context for you. In the 1970’s, artifacts from the tomb of King Tutankhamun toured across the US in a museum exhibition that attracted thousands of Americans eager to see relics of the Boy King.

For the time, public excitement over King Tut could not be overstated. It was a phenomenon not seen in America in ages. As a result, you could purchase any number of Tut-related tschotskes, geegaws and swag emblazoned with the Pharaoh’s visage.

Then in comes Steve Martin. He wrote a song about the phenomenon titled, appropriately, “King Tut,” with his backup band, the Toot Uncommons (who were in reality the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band).

The song included such lines as, “Now when he was a young man, He never thought he’d see (King Tut) People stand in line to see the boy king. (King Tut) How’d you get so funky? (Funky Tut) Did you do the monkey? Born in Arizona, Moved to Babylonia

(King Tut).”

The song was an immediate hit. At the time, Martin was a frequent guest host on Saturday Night Live (back when it was funny). He performed “Tut” in full Egyptian regalia to a roaring crowd.

At the time, Martin was touring the States to promote his second comedy album, “A Wild and Crazy Guy,” which included the novelty song. Jeff Lytle and I got to see him perform, “King Tut” and all, at a packed Rupp Arena on September 8, 1978.

That was over four decades ago. I guess that is why rando Millennials waited so long to feign indignation. The problem? What it always is with this group – cultural appropriation.

Pardon me while I dust off my usual rebuttal. All cultures have traits that not only should be celebrated, but also duplicated. Don’t we want to nurture the best in all of us for a morally and socially stronger humanity?

At least this time, when the Millennials slapped, Generation X (and the rest of the Internet, for that matter) slapped back, defending Martin and his style of comedy, making the argument that one cannot view 1970’s comedy through the lens of 2022.

The late 70’s and early 80’s ushered in a wave of legendary comedians, including the emergence of the original Not Ready for Prime Time Players like Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Gilda Radner and John Belushi, SCTV’s Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Rick Moranis and John Candy, not to mention Billy Crystal, Richard Pryor, Jerry Seinfeld and the recently deceased Gilbert Gottfried.

Steve has the absurdity of the Tut sensation in his lyrics:

“Now, if I’d known they’d line up just to see him, (King Tut) I’d taken all my money and bought me a museum. (King Tut)…He gave his life for tourism.”

As one person rightly posted, Millennials just don’t get it.