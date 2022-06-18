Part 3 In A Series

First, an addition or possibly an amendment to the narrative. My friend Lou Browning, always quick with comments, bon mots and suggestions about my columns, made an interesting point to consider as part of the Blue Lick Springs story.

According to Lou’s research, there are seven – that’s right, seven – different sites that claim to be the last battle of the American Revolution. Two were sea battles. All after the Battle of Blue Licks. I traveled across the Bluegrass compiling this report, yet still missed this glaring faux pas. It is heartening to see there are still facts and details I can still learn. A sincere thank you to Lou for keeping me straight. Now, back to our story.

Dr. M.G. Buckner and Reverend Benjamin Herr visited the Blue Lick site on behalf of the Kentucky University museum, and described their findings to the Lexington Morning Herald and the Louisville Courier-Journal:

“The most interesting fact connected with the discovery, and one which is likely to prove of the most value, was the finding beneath the stratum of gravel of the ruins of what seems to originally been intended for a pavement or roadway. The pavement is made of large slabs of limestone, closely laid in a workmanlike manner. The discovery of this remnant of an ancient civilization of this section will prove an interesting item to the student of ethnology.”

Other publications make mention of the walk as well, including A.B. Lipscomb’s Commercial History of Southern States which describes a “Well-laid and much worn stone pavement.”

A paper entitled “My Visit to Blue Licks and What I Saw,” in the possession of the Blue Lick State Park Museum, tells of one person’s trip to the Springs, and an examination of the stones:

“Mr. Hunter excavated a neatly arranged pavement, a much more prehistoric discovery than the bones of animals. The stones were regularly placed side by side, about four foot wide. On some of the pavement stones are seemingly letters, which look like the letter “N” of our English alphabet. The rocks number about 20 and vary in size are of a gray-blue color, very hard and smooth as an old hearthrock. Some one suggested that the animals had licked them smooth, but Mr. Hunter said, ’No, did animals place them in a row to lick them?’ We all laughed at the suggestion where the reason was applied.”

According to Thomas Hunter’s daughter, Hattie, the pavement stones her father excavated were at a depth of approximately 20 feet, about four feet below the depth of the bones. Hattie Hunter says the markings were similar to those in the English alphabet, also dots and dashes such as L, X, V, II, C, curves, inverted V’s, plus marks, and other characters.

The walkway received a lot of interest from professional and amateur archaeologists. In a letter to Thomas Hunter dated June 18, 1900, M.C. Lamrey, a high school principal, wrote:

“The perfectly laid walk of well worn stones interests me even more than the relics. Nothing I have read interests me more that is in this line. It is not uncommon to find flint implements with the remains of the mastodons, but I have never read of a stone walk before.”

For his trouble, the proprietors of Blue Licks gave Hunter the bones he found, as well as the pavement stones. Hunter took the bones to local fairs as a scientific curiosity. The pavement stones were placed in his basement.

