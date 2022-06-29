For the last year my mother and I have been planning our family reunion. My mother’s father, or as I always refer to him Granddaddy George, had several brothers. The six boys grew up in Tennessee where they shined shoes and earned money to help the family and pay for piano lessons. No matter how poor they were, my great-grandmother always made sure they kept up with their piano lessons and school. She believed if they had musical talent they could learn to do anything and find their way anywhere. She couldn’t have been more right.

Granddaddy went on to become a doctor but first had to decide if he wanted to study opera or medicine. Not one to give up on music, he was known as the singing chiropractor. He traveled all over the Appalachian mountains and river valley with my grandmother and his seven daughters. My grandmother would play the piano and the family would sing together. They traveled to churches, community events and anywhere the flatbed truck carrying a piano would take them. Granddaddy became well known for his “patient picnics” where the talent in the family would perform along with any patients wanting to contribute. The potluck events were more like family reunions. I suppose that’s why our family reunions are partially modeled after those events.

Among the activities we have planned, you can be sure a talent show is certainly on the docket. But it doesn’t take much to get my aunts singing. The mention of a word that reminds them of a song and without hesitation the four remaining sisters break into four-part harmony. They even remember the coordinated hand motions or dances that go with the songs.

Their music has always held a special place in our family but this year it’s extra special. After postponing our annual event for several years, it’s a reminder that you never know when you may get to be with those you love again. It’s also the first reunion without my beloved Nan-Nan. Planning the event has certainly been a labor of love but I think I may be more excited than I was for Christmas to see everyone this weekend.

Folks began arriving Monday. The Colorado family arrived. First stop, my house for lunch. Aunt Carla and Uncle Barry were ecstatic to see the fruit and vegetables we had from the surrounding farmers and gardeners of the river valley. Uncle Barry said he had planted a ton of things in their back garden but that it was just a later season enough in Colorado they hadn’t yet reaped the fruit of their labor.

My aunt and uncle were especially excited for the summer squash we had from a May’s Lick garden. I can understand why they would be. It is one of my favorites. Picked when they are still young, the skin on summer squash is tender and edible. Summer squash don’t keep for long so they need to be stored in the refrigerator. They will keep for a few days. Winter squash is just the opposite. Its tough skin allows them to be kept out for several weeks in a cool dark place.

The menu for the reunion includes many large meals. We are expecting close to 70. But you never know who may show up. Today I have included one of my favorite recipes for summer squash for a crowd. Fresh vegetables and fragrant dill are delicious tossed in a simple sour cream or yogurt sauce. Choose small squash with bright skins that are free from blemishes and bruises. Delicious as a side or served with salmon or chicken, I will be serving it most likely with lunch or dinner this weekend. Make too much if you can. It’s even better the next day or with leftovers.

Good luck and enjoy.

Summer Squash and Baby New Potatoes in Warm Dill Sour Cream

Serves four

4 ounces mixed squash

4 ounces baby new potatoes

1 large handful mixed fresh dill and chives, finely chopped

1 ¼ cups sour cream or greek yogurt

Salt and pepper to taste

Cut squash into pieces close in size to the potatoes. Put potatoes into a pan and add water to cover. Add a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil and simmer for about ten minutes or until potatoes are almost tender.

Add squash and continue to cook until the veggies are just tender. Then drain.

Put veggies into a wide, shallow pan and gently stir in the finely chopped fresh dill and chives.

Remove the pan from the heart and stir in the sour cream or yogurt. Return to the heat and heat gently until warm. Season and serve.

–

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).