The tomatoes have been so lovely and vibrant these last few weeks. I have been enjoying most of them raw with a little salt. The hot July has gotten ahead of me and so have the tomatoes. As we all know, if you don’t use them you lose them.

I spoke to a gardener back from vacation who said she would need another vacation after canning so much since she got home. I can believe it.

Growing up I imagined all tomatoes were the same. I also was convinced I didn’t like tomatoes. Boy was I wrong. I still don’t like most tomatoes. However, when it comes to an heirloom tomato, or as I like to call it a “real tomato” I can’t get enough. The rich body and sweet savory taste are like nothing else. If you haven’t tried one, well what are you waiting for. The season will be over before we know it.

Last week I began racking my head over what recipes from my personal recipe box needed to join me at the table. It didn’t take long to remember a summertime favorite from my childhood. My mother would make caprese stuffed tomatoes as soon as the tomatoes began to take off. The dish was always welcomed with open arms by myself and other family members.

We all have dishes such as this. Food can be a time machine. They are my favorite dishes to cook for myself and my family. When hitting the right note, a waif of ingredients can feed our sense of smell almost as strongly as our bellies. We each have that note. The scent of a dish we love, transporting us in time, prompting a memory, or simply causing our eyes to roll into the back of our head with delight.

My favorite dishes from my mother’s kitchen have always been those she would recreate from her Italian restaurant in Reigate, Surrey, England “il Rustico.” These dishes were special not only because they were delicious, but because it was obvious what joy it brought my mother. She was able to not only share a piece of who she was, where she had been, but also educate our taste buds.

Stuffed veggies are no stranger to the Italian table. The variety of stuffings using various meats, cheeses, and produce are never ending. But my mother’s caprese-style stuffed tomatoes were a dish I craved more than anything she made.

I strongly remember waking up from Sunday afternoon naps smelling garlic sautéing in olive oil. The waif of the air would expand into a wave of basil, melting cheese, and fresh tomatoes.

Grab some tomatoes from the farmers’ market or garden and give yourself a simple yet decadent treat!

Good luck and enjoy!

Stuffed Heirloom Tomatoes

(Vegetarian)

Pair with a wonderful white wine, a good hot buttered bread, and a delicious side salad. In other words, Bon appetit!

3 cups of uncooked rice (will become 9 cups)

8 cloves of garlic, minced

olive oil

12 tomatoes

1/2 cup fresh basil

white cheese, up to the consumer.

6 eggs, beaten

Any kind of rice can be used. I used brown when making them today, it has more protein and is a little bit healthier than white. Make sure you wash the rice you cook it by covering it with water and removing any debris. Wash it 3-4 times or until the water is clear with the final wash.

Cook rice. I used a rice cooker, and added 2 cups of water for every one cup of rice.

Sauté garlic in 1/2 cup of olive oil so that the garlic permeates the flavor through the olive oil. Add this to the cooked rice mixture.

Cut the tops off of tomatoes, saving them as lids for the tomatoes for later. Core the inside of the tomatoes and chop core after. Add the chopped core to the rice mixture.

Cut or tear basil. I prefer to tear the basil when making this dish, per Mom’s suggestion. It always feels like the oil releases more this way. Could be my imagination, but it’s worked so far. Add basil to the rice mix and stir. Add salt and pepper to taste.

The next items are all added as a matter of taster’s choice. A cup of parmesan cheese, 2 cups of shredded swiss, or farmers, provolone, or even white cheddar. I prefer to stick with Italian cheeses as this is an Italian dish. Mom always said Italian cheese is what made her fall in love with Italy.

Add cheese and eggs to the rice mixture. The eggs will hold the mix together and add a nice fluff to the mix when baked. If you want to add meat, you can add beef, pork, turkey, chicken, lamb, or any combo. Add your mix to the olive oil and garlic mix in a sauté pan before adding olive oil to rice. This will help the flavor really envelop the meat. This also will help the cook relax when baking the tomatoes, in knowing the meat is already cooked.

Fill empty tomatoes with a delicious rice mix. Place tomato top, or lid back on each fruit after filling with rice medley. Place tomatoes in a casserole dish with 2 tablespoons of olive oil in the bottom. After filling with the tomatoes, cover with olive oil probably for about a quarter of the dish, or add some butter, sprinkle on some Parmesan for a little color. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.

With the remainder of the rice, coat a pan or muffin dish heavily with oil or butter, and top with rice. Bake until crunchy. This may be a bigger hit than the tomatoes are! You actually end up with two dishes after utilizing the extra rice. Add salt or garlic to taste.

–

The photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]). The tomatoes used in today’s article are from Mays Lick, Kentucky gardener Wendy Koch.