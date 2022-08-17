August 17, 2022
Minerva School.
Dear editor,
The bimonthly meeting of the Orangeburg Lions Club was held August 15, at the Orangeburg Community Center with the President Steve McRoberts calling the meeting to order. PDG Shelby C. Trimble led the group in the Pledge to the American flag and the Lord’s Prayer.
I was watching an old documentary the other day about classic Hollywood stars. Henry Fonda, a man who epitomized the stalwart, decent American was the narrator, and he walked us through several decades of famous (and sometimes infamous) actors, from Charlie Chaplin to Natalie Wood.
Rose Fryman, Christopher Mullikin, and Rachel Shepherd have been selected as the latest recipients of the William G. and Rosemary Reetz Scholarship.
Kayla Brewer, Faith Comer, Laney Gifford and Mykiah Turner have been selected as the latest recipients of the Laurance L. Browning, Jr. Scholarship.
School days, football games, crisp air, and trips to pumpkin patches are right around the corner as the seasons change once again. It’s a time to reconnect with friends and get back into a routine. It might also be the perfect time to add a precious new member to the family—a furry one.
The annual Bentonville Harvest Festival will be held Sept. 9-11, and everyone is invited to join in the fun.
Last week it was soccer, this week volleyball and next week will be cross country as our season previews roll along.
Rank Team PV Rank Points