This is my second go-around with this story. I had finished my column Wednesday and hit the “print” button so my Bride could proofread it, and with legerdemain worthy of Merlin the Wizard, the file disappeared. Poof. All gone.

That is a testament to technology today. As President Ronald Reagan said, “Trust, but verify.” In that spirit, I am taking a second stab at this subject, leaving countless versions of the tale in my wake. Here we go.

Tuesday night the Patrons and Supporters of the Maysville-Mason County Arts Commission presented the Cincinnati Shakespeare in the Park production of “Twelfth Night” at Limestone Park in downtown Maysville.

It would be hard to describe the performance without superlatives that some might find saccharine or treacly. Nevertheless, I soldier on.

“Perfect” is a word bandied about frivolously, yet still has a meaning in the context of this performance. The cast of “Twelfth Night” were exemplary, bringing the Bard’s words to life in the transformative setting of Limestone Park.

The appreciative audience was treated to one of the Bard’s classic comedies, on a perfect early August night more suited to the middle of October.

Even the skies played a part, with the sun setting near the beginning of Act II, allowing the subtle key lighting of Limestone Park to blend with the Company’s light scheme, giving the production an ethereal quality. It was a wonderful evening, and congratulations should be given to all involved.

Speaking of congratulations, hats off to Erin Waggoner, Documentarian and Maysville native for the recent premiere of her film “Hometown Drag” at the Russell Theatre. A pre-show get-together at Kenton Stories with Spirit followed by an after party at the Barrell House made for a festive day for all. The Russell also has a slate of movies scheduled for one of the last atmospheric theatres in the United States. Visit russelltheatre.org to find out more.

And while I’m on the topic of festive, last weekend’s Oktoberfest was that and more. Another great job by the Maysville Rotary Club, producing a fundraiser which helps support the Club’s many philanthropic endeavors.

The Maysville Players presentation of “The Little Mermaid” just finished its run at the Washington Opera House. Rehearsals are already underway for their next production, “Elvis Has Left The Building.” In between is the show “Buyer and Cellar,” being performed in the Theatre Ballroom. Details and tickets are available at maysvilleplayer.net.

Maysville Main Street’s Downtown Summer Sounds concert series continues tonight with the Joe Morgen Band at 7:30pm on lower Market Street.

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center is home to one of the largest collection of miniatures in the world, not to mention a historical library which brings researchers from across the country to town. And do not forget the Old Pogue Experience, showcasing the Birthplace of Bourbon.

Oh, and I almost forgot to mention a special production is in the works. The only hint I can give you is that it revolves around the Fab Four. More details to come.

Arts and Culture are alive and well in Maysville. Be a part of the fun! There are available slots on several city and county boards and commissions. Visit cityofmaysville.com and be a part of what makes Maysville the Center of the universe.