Advantageous views of the Kalalau Valley are gained at the Puu O Kila Lookout on Kauai, Hawaii.

One appears to be even with the clouds on the Puu O Kila Lookout on Kauai, Hawaii.

The moon lingered high in the sky when my husband and I left our hotel just after 5:30 a.m. For about an hour, rain accompanied us and glistened along the roadway as we traveled HI-50 W. It was not to last, though. As much as rain is guaranteed to fall on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, so too is the sun promised to shine.

And that morning, we had a plan: we were going to see The Grand Canyon of the Pacific, the Grand Canyon of Hawaii, Waimea Canyon. Fourteen miles long, one mile wide and 3,600 feet deep. And we were also going to see what we could of the Napali Coast.

Furthermore, we were going to do it without hiking. Not even a modestly-challenging hike. Just cruising along Waimea Canyon Drive, stopping at designated lookouts. A literal road of discovery, we hoped.

Shortly after we came within range of the canyon, we pulled off the road at the first unmarked lookout. By this time, the rain had ceased but clouds remained.

Below us, a veil of fog concealed Waimea Canyon. Since visibility was so low, resisting the urge to jump back into the car and on to the next lookout was tough. What could we see in front of us? A shifting layer of white, and not much beyond that.

But as we stood there, the sun struggled triumphantly through the clouds. And a cool, gentle breeze stirred the fog, lifting it to reveal a spectrum of reds outlined with stark lines of greenery. And still it shifted even more, shadows deepening the lines between the rock walls, creating divisions among the steep, jagged cliffs.

In that moment, we were reminded of the importance of perspective. Of embracing what we have in front of us.

So, we lingered, of course, and watched as the view transformed into something entirely different. Again and again. Vibrant patterns popping against the canvas of the cliffs.

Our next stop, Kalalau Lookout, provided a dramatic view of the Napali Coast. Fluted cliffs, broad green valleys and white-sand beaches.

The deep-blue hues of the sky and of the water in front of us on the horizon were so similar, we strained to discern where the two actually met. Only a line of puffy clouds and of rippling waves, respectfully, betrayed them.

Puu O Kila Lookout featured another incredible view of the Napali Coast. But, too, a panoramic view of Kalalau Valley. And here, a red clay path enticed us into exploring a little further. And here, we were rewarded with a closer look at the island’s interior.

For two hours, Waimea Canyon Drive paved the way for endless depths of discovery of the beauty surrounding us. A canyon ever-changing in appearance with the shifting of clouds. A horizon with battling, vibrant blues. A panoramic view of the Kalalau Valley.

Much more remarkable than we could have ever planned.

