Hundreds of koi fill the waters on the grounds of the Byodo-In Temple on Oahu, Hawaii.

The Byodo-In Temple on Oahu, Hawaii, features a gift shop where visitors can learn more about the temple.

Serene walkways are a feature of the grounds of the Byodo-In Temple on Oahu, Hawaii.

Set against the backdrop of the Koolau Mountains, the Byodo-In Temple is a non-practicing Buddhist temple located in the Valley of the Temples Memorial Park, on Oahu, Hawaii. The grounds are open to those of all faiths and offer an invitation to worship, to meditate or to merely allow oneself to savor the serenity provided by the picturesque surroundings.

The Byodo-In Temple, a smaller-scale replica of an 11th-century Buddhist temple in Japan, was constructed in 1968 in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Japanese immigrant workers’ arrival in Hawaii.

After crossing a short footbridge leading to the temple, my husband and I stepped to our left in the direction of a large brass bell. A line of visitors twenty or so deep waited for a turn to strike the six-foot, seven-ton bell with a wooden log suspended from the rafters. While we did not join them, we embraced the resounding peals for the entire duration of our visit.

The two of us instead headed for the commanding red and gold main structure, Ho-O-Do, meaning Phoenix Hall. After slipping out of our shoes, we entered the center room featuring a nine-foot, two-ton Amida statue, the Buddha of the Western Paradise. Finished with gold leaf, the nine-foot seated Amida Buddha represents infinite life and light. A mild breeze found its way into the open-air room, ruffling the fringes of a silk cloth and the leaves of the vibrant red and gold flowers.

After retrieving our shoes, we exited on the opposite side of the temple and found ourselves at the edge of the reflection pond surrounding the temple. At this spot on the pond, which is shaped to resemble the Chinese character Shin or Kokoro, meaning spirit, a small decorative fountain sprayed water in the shape of a circle.

Away from the temple and the pond, the grounds offer tranquil, floral-lined stone paths. There is even a pavilion designated for meditation.

My husband and I gravitated to the pond, though, where hundreds of koi, symbolizing love and longevity, battled for food tossed by generous visitors. And a black swan graced the surface.

As we continued back toward the bridge where we’d entered, my husband and I observed the countless others who’d entered the grounds in search of tranquility, serenity. Adults strolled and sat quietly. Children obediently followed their lead.

The invitation for a peaceful experience at the Byodo-In Temple had been offered to us all. And accepted.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)