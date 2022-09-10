Rocks, sand and trees with exposed roots are all found along the trails at Natural Bridge State Resort Park in Slade, Kentucky.

A narrow stairway leads to Fat Man’s Squeeze between rocks on the trail to Natural Bridge at Natural Bridge State Resort Park in Slade, Kentucky.

One day this summer, my husband and I returned to one of our favorite state parks, Natural Bridge State Resort Park in Slade, Kentucky. Not the only nature enthusiasts who appreciate its beauty or the uniqueness of its features, we often find ourselves sharing the park with many others.

This particular morning, we arrived at the park just before 7 a.m. In the damp morning air, we set off on the Original Trail to Natural Bridge. Although the weather radar showed no indication of rain, the air was still heavy. The sand and stones, still wet from a recent rain, shifted underneath our feet along the trail.

When we reached Fat Man’s Squeeze, the narrow sliver between two enormous rocks, my husband entered first. After traveling nearly halfway through, he turned to look back for me. I remained at the entrance.

“Come on,” he encouraged.

“Nope,” I told him. “I’m waiting for you to get all the way through.”

Normally, this part of the trail is choked with hikers. Hikers in front of us attempting to come from the other direction. Hikers behind us right on our heels.

Perhaps the threat of rain had kept the other people back that morning. Perhaps it was still too early in the day for them to be out. Whatever the reason, we would likely run into others soon, or at the very least, on our return, I thought.

Regardless, alone or with others, I knew I would feel more comfortable entering that section of the trail as soon as I could ensure a clean break to the other side. Without running into anyone else. Without having to stop. Between stones taller than me and set only inches apart.

And that’s what I did as soon as I confirmed my husband had exited the other side. I bolted. One foot in front of the other, shimmying almost, the palms of my hands grazing the stones on either side of me.

After climbing a few more steps, the two of us were atop Natural Bridge. A sweeping fog draped the landscape before us in all directions, rolling in and out on both the hills near to us and on those in the distance.

On previous visits, we’ve found the sandstone bridge crowded with other visitors. In fact, most of my memories of the park include those of children running around atop the rock and of me thinking the worst was going to happen. Again, we made note of the absence of others.

Being alone atop the bridge felt strange. At the same time, it was glorious.

After spending some time on the bridge, we proceeded toward Lover’s Leap, back to the bridge, and then back to the trailhead.

That morning, for the first time at Natural Bridge, we ran into no other individuals. That morning, we early birds got the solitude. And relished it.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)