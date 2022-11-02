How do you prefer to gobble down turkey-day? For most folks it means tradition, tradition, tradition. But what if we’re bored with the conventional Thanksgiving but find ourselves craving some home-cooked goodness at the same time?

One year, I made the mistake of thinking everyone was as bored with tradition as I was. I had just returned from Europe and Asia. While there, I constantly studied cooking and ate new foods. Eager to cook for my family, there unfortunately hadn’t been another opportunity for all of my family to gather together and sample some of the new tricks up my sleeve.

My mother and I, who both love trying new foods, agreed Thanksgiving would be a wonderful time for everyone to try some new dishes. We got so excited about the theme, we realized come turkey-day, there was no turkey, and had few to none long established dishes on the dinner table. Although some of the family was delighted for the holiday taste-bud twist, it certainly didn’t come close to the majority.

The day after was even worse. “No Thanksgiving leftovers?” echoed countless times in different conversations throughout the house over rumbling disappointed stomachs.

Lesson learned. There’s a time and place for everything. Sometimes it’s hard to know your audience, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pull a few new moves on that turkey table.

I know a lot of folks around here who like to put their own personal spin on tradition. Sometimes that can be something as simple as baking your dressing separately from the turkey, using fresh instead of canned ingredients, or even for going margarine and having real butter on the table.

Today I have included a few of my favorite traditional sides plus a few with a spin.

Good luck and enjoy.

Southern Corn Pudding

(Casserole portion is for four but other options to cook in a mini muffin tray (24) or a muffin tray (12) may also be used. Sometimes I add fresh corn cut off the ear to the mix when I add the canned corn. Usually one to two ears work. If you don’t have that but want the style to vary, just add a can of whole kernel corn that has been drained instead.)

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2 tablespoon flour

1/3 cup sugar

½ stick butter

1 can cream style-corn (style changing ingredient)

3 eggs

1 cup milk

Mix flour and sugar together. Add eggs, but whip first, slowly into the mix. Make sure all dry ingredients are mixed thoroughly with eggs to avoid clumps of flour in the finished dish.

Melt butter into 1 ½ quart casserole dish. If making mini corn puddings using either a mini muffin tray, or a muffin tray (12 spots or 24 spots). Divide butter according to spots and melt in the oven. Be extra careful not to burn the butter. Pour the casserole into the dish/tray.

If making casserole style, bake for 45. If using a muffin/mini muffin tray, check after 25 minutes.

If you desire a more solid or crispy product, bake longer.

Baked Honey Carrots

1 pound small carrots peeled and trimmed

2 tbsp butter

2 tablespoons honey

salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp thyme or a bunch of thyme wrapped in a band and baked with carrots.

Optional garnish: chopped parsley, rosemary and or thyme

Optional additions:

1 Tbsp miso

1 Tbsp maple syrup

1 Tbsp brown sugar

Additional butter may also be whipped with any of these suggestions.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a sheet pan with foil and coat with cooking spray.

Place the carrots in a single layer on the baking pan.

In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, honey, salt and pepper. Pour the honey mixture over the carrots and toss to coat.

Place in the oven and bake for 25-35 minutes or until carrots are tender and browned. Roasting time may vary depending on the size of the carrots.

Remove from the oven and serve immediately, sprinkled with parsley if desired.

Mom’s Mashed Potatoes

(These extra butter basic mashed potatoes are a favorite. Add any additional fixins to them, but this basic formula does not fail every time.)

4 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into two inch pieces

1 Tbsp Kosher salt, plus more according to cooks taste buds

1 ½ sticks butter, no salt butter preferably, have extra on hand

1 cup half and half or whole milk (optional)

Fresh ground pepper, according to cooks taste buds

Place potatoes in a large pot. Pour in cold water so that potatoes are covered completely. Add salt and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce to a simmer. Continue until potatoes are cooked but not falling apart. This usually takes about 25 minutes.

Drain potatoes. If making ahead, save some of the liquid to add to potatoes later. Return to the

warm empty pot and set on low heat. Stir for about one minute.

If adding diary such as half and half or milk, heat in a saucepan on medium heat or in a microwave.

Either put cooked potatoes in a mixer or pass through a ricer. Mix thoroughly adding butter and anything additional you would like to add in addition to salt and pepper. Add half and half or milk if you are using it at this time. Remember you don’t have to use dairy or all of the recommended dairy. If using buttermilk, use at room temperature. See butter and milk tips listed above.

Place in a casserole dish with a few pats of butter on top. Place in the oven at 375 for about 20 minutes. Serve immediately or place in the oven and serve within 3-4 hours of making.

Dressed-up Sweet Potatoes

(GF & Vegan option)

Serves 6/Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Potatoes may be cooked ahead and then reheated for dinner and plating.

6 sweet potatoes

1 tbsp olive oil

1 stick of butter

¾ cup papitas

2 limes

2 cups Honey (maple syrup may also be used for a vegan variation).

4 spicy chilis (My favorite are calabrian chilies that come in a jar.)

Scrub and wash potatoes. Lightly glaze in olive oil and salt. Bake for about an hour and a half, maybe more, or until a fork will go directly through the sweet potato easily. Rotate potatoes in the oven and on the pan about every 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and slice into any style of pieces you prefer, cube, circular, halfs, whatever sounds good to you. In a cast iron skillet or large casserole pan place butter and potatoes. Spread potatoes so that they may get crispy when baking. Return to the oven and bake for about 10 minutes or until you are satisfied with the texture and cook.

While potatoes are cooking, take honey and peppers (stems removed) and place in a blender.

Blend thoroughly. Honey or syrup will take on some of the pepper’s color.

After removing potatoes from the oven, dress with spicy honey/syrup, papitas, squeeze limes (you can leave the lime pieces in the potatoes.)

For added flavor, add some of your favorite cheese. This pairs wonderfully with parmesan, feta, and even ricotta. May be served in a large casserole dish, decorative plate, or plated for each guest. Whatever is best for your meal.

Baked Candied Apples

Preheat Oven to 400 degrees. If you have an apple corer it will come in handy, but it isn’t

necessary if you don’t have one.

4 apples, washed & dried

½ cup sugar

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 vanilla bean or 1 tsp vanilla extract

Cut ¼ of an inch off the top and bottom of each apple. Core the apples with the corer, or using a small paring knife. Apples may be peeled or the peel may be left on. It's the taster#39;s choice. Just be sure and leave the apples whole. Try to not break the apple.

Personal Touches for Baked Candied Apples

● whipped cream

● ice cream (I love butter pecan or vanilla, but pumpkin is also fun and festive.)

● Cinnamon

● Nutmeg

● Toasted walnuts

● Toasted pecans

● Raisins or dried Cherries

● Bourbon (May be added after or try soaking raisins, cherries, or nuts overnight before

adding to apples.)

● Pomegranate seeds

Using a small saute pan, on medium heat, sprinkle sugar bit by bit into the hot pan. Don’t attempt more than one Tbsp at a time. This will allow it to melt properly as you stir it. Use a wooden spoon that won’t scrape your pan or get hot from the warm sugar. Continue to stir until The sugar cooks into a medium to dark shade of caramel. This shouldn’t take anymore than ten minutes, perhaps a little bit less.

Add butter to the saute pan. Continue to stir together until the mixture has completely emulsified and the two ingredients have become one. Add vanilla extract or using a paring knife split vanilla bean down one side. Scrape the vanilla seeds from the pod into the caramel.

Transfer caramel to an 8×8 baking pan or dutch oven. Tightly pack the apples directly on top of the caramel mix. Cover the pan/pot with foil or a lid.

Place in the oven and bake for one hour and 20 minutes. A less time will work, but it will not candy on the apples as thick as a traditional candied apple.

Remove from the oven and turn each apple over. Cover with foil or a lid and bake until a skewer will easily pierce the apples, around 20 more minutes.

Remove from the oven and let sit for 30 minutes. Baste the apples with a little of the remaining caramel from the pan.

Transfer to a plate

–

The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).