Do you know how many lives were lost during the Blip? You do if you are a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the uninitiated, a bad guy named Thanos collected five powerful stones from across the galaxy. He put these stones into a golden glove that could do practically anything. It was called the Infinity Gauntlet.

Once so armed, Thanos snapped his fingers, and half of the population of the universe ceased to exist. Population crisis solved.

Eventually, the Avengers were able to get those individuals back and defeat Thanos. There – that is all you need to know (or would probably ever care to) to continue with today’s ramblings.

Why did I subject you to a comic book movie history lesson? Because the U.S. Government is spending our dollars to, no kidding, find out whether Thanos could have snapped his fingers while using the Infinity Gauntlet.

According to Julian Baron of “The National Desk,” the federally funded study determined Thanos could not have snapped his fingers while wearing the Gauntlet. Sure, the study was broader than that, focusing on the human finger snap, but their press release focused a lot on the Mad Titan and his golden glove of genocide. The cost was $118,971, paid for by you.

Last week I shared my Festivus list of personal grievances. Yet U.S. Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky has been publishing a Festivus Report each year, giving examples of wasteful spending by the federal government. And boy, does it put my gripe list to shame.

$200,000 in tax dollars went to “verify that the relationship between pets and children is beneficial to mental health.” Chump change, figuratively and literally since the study cost pales in comparison to our $50 million investment to boost tourism in Tunisia. And by “our,” I mean we chumps for putting up with this foolishness.

Don’t worry, folks, there is enough pork to go around. Just ask the Wisconsin school using COVID relief funds to upgrade turf fields at a cost of $1.6 million. Or the NIH, working to verify that kids love their pets (for the paltry sum of $187,500).

It just seems that there is no limit to the hubris of our elected officials. $140 million dollars in COVID relief funds was allocated to build an 11,000 square foot spa.

Would you spend $3 million to watch hamsters fight on steroids? The NIH would, as long as it is on the taxpayer’s dime.

I’ll give you a quick list of other projects deemed worthy of our largesse. I would add the cost of each one, but it would just depress you. From training mice to binge drink alcohol to studying the romance between parrots to following the social life and collective intelligence of ants, no proposal was ridiculous enough, as long the financial gravy train stayed on track.

So, as we bid adieu to 2022 and usher in a New Year, we can look forward with anticipation to the credit card bills charged to the hilt to pay for Christmas. And, of course, reflect upon how money frittered away by the federal government could have been better spent by you and your family. Ho Ho Ho