This time seven years ago, my Grandmother began speaking to then Maysville Players Production Director Mike Thomas about participating in their 2015-2016 season. Thomas had a role, with my Grandmother, Louise Osborne, in mind.

To say my Nan-Nan was intrigued would be an understatement. One of the founding members of the Players, Nan-Nan loved the Opera House and Mike Thomas. She believed in the power of the arts and she believed in giving the community a stage to learn and grow together.

Nan-Nan and Mike had a very special friendship. Mike did more shows with my aunts than their memories could begin to recall. When they weren’t at the Opera House together they could be found at the Osborne home singing and laughing. Mike even called himself “the other Osborne sister” and they all wholeheartedly agreed.

A hilarious show, the Red Velvet Cake War was the perfect fit for Nan-Nan’s extra sassy humor. At 95, Nan-Nan returned to the stage with a giant feather boa and a walker. There were moments we weren’t sure if she would be able to do it, but Mike believed in her and that gave her the confidence to believe she could do it.

By the time it was all said and done she was so confident, we wondered what additional lines she would be throwing in. No performance was exactly alike. The show was a thrill for all of us that will never be forgotten.

Shortly before turning 96, Nan-Nan died. I am forever grateful to Mike and the Players for gifting us with the once in a lifetime memories of her final onstage performance.

Since learning of Mike’s passing last week, I have heard countless stories of him on and off the stage. The resonating theme they all have had is that there was nobody like him. He could bring out a part of each of us in a way that nobody else could. He didn’t just do this for each of us though, he did this for Maysville. Mike loved Maysville.

He helped Maysville become a better town by flooding it with his love of the arts all the while introducing us to parts of ourselves we didn’t know were there. All the while introducing us to neighbors and castmates we had no idea would become our best friends. He is already missed in ways many of us never imagined.

It’s hard to beat a good red velvet cake. It’s not common to find, just like Mike and Nan-Nan, and that’s what makes it taste even better.

Today I have included my red velvet cake recipe. Like every recipe, there is room for your own personal touch and flavor.

Good luck and enjoy!

Red Velvet Cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Spray 2 9×2 deep dish cake pans, or pan sizes of your choice. Lightly flour, and set aside.

Cake

3 cups cake flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 Tablespoons natural unsweetened cocoa powder

1 Tablespoon espresso or coffee grounds

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature2

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup canola or vegetable oil

4 large eggs, room temperature and separated

1 and 1/2 Tablespoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar

Liquid or gel red food coloring

1 cup buttermilk, room temperature

Frosting

16 ounces full-fat cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

4 cups confectioners sugar

2-3 Tbsp cream or milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

Making the cake: Whisk all dry ingredients except sugar. In a separate bowl, using a mixer, beat butter until smooth. Add sugar and beat until creamy, usually about two minutes. Add oil and beat for about 2 more minutes or until it has combined as much as possible. Beat in egg yolks and vanilla, setting aside egg whites. Beat in the vinegar and the food coloring— until you reach your desired color. On low, slowly add dry ingredients in phases, alternating with buttermilk. Make sure it is thoroughly mixed.

In a separate bowl, whisk egg whites until thick and foamy. Fold into cake batter with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon. Pour batter into cake pans at desired height, or about 2/3 of the way full and bake for about 25-30 minutes. Cake will need to pass the toothpick test before removing from the oven. Make sure there are no wet crumbs on the toothpick. Remove from the oven and let it cool in the pan. Cool completely before removing and beginning to frost.

In a large mixing bowl, handheld or standing, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add confectioners sugar and cream. Beat and add vanilla and more cream if needed to thin out. Beat for another few minutes and taste. Add a pinch of salt if too sweet.

With a large serrated knife, slice a thin layer off the top of each cake to create a flat surface. Set aside the top layer. Place one cake layer on a cake stand or platter. Evenly top with frosting and place second layer of cake over, spread remaining frosting all over top and sides. If you get some crumbs, don’t worry, it’s part of the decoration and just lets your taster know it was home made. Slice and serve or store in a fridge or freezer. But just a heads up, this cake isn’t going to last once you put it on the table!

The recipe and photos used in today’s recipe are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]