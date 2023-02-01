The season of love offers our taste buds another opportunity to indulge. Whether treating yourself to a bubble bath and chocolates, or sharing a plate of brownies with friends, Valentine’s Day is ready to satiate your appetite. This sweet treat day always appears early and leaves late.

It seems that immediately following Christmas, stores shelves flood with red and pink wrappers. A gift is always appreciated, but in a season where it is so easy to grab a box of chocolates at the gas station, ain’t nothing like the real thing.

February really snuck up on me this year. I’m still putting up Christmas decorations. It’s true. I hadn’t told anyone, and now I’m telling you all. And I love this holiday. Not everyone does. As a matter of fact some folks outright hate it. But I think they are just looking at it wrong. Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to not only let folks around you know you appreciate them, but to not go broke doing it. Who doesn’t love a little sweet treat and thank you on a day of love? A holiday that may otherwise have them feeling a little in their head either seeking a little heart elevation, or bumping that happiness they already have a little bit higher.

Since my first year away at college in the early 2000’s I’ve been making cookies for teachers and friends. Later this week, a few of my favorite gals and I will be getting together for a special “Galentines” Day dinner potluck. I can’t wait. I’m going to be bringing the Sweet Dreams (Whipped Raspberry & Cream) included in todays recipes. This year has been pretty crazy

already, and I haven’t had time to make the detailed cookies or sweets I usually give friends.

Todays recipes all have one thing in common, simple sweets. I’d say they are all for sharing, but I’m not gonna judge you if you just need to eat the whole pan of fudge yourself. Either a minimal amount of ingredients are used, or a simple basic sweet is showcased.

If you plan on taste testing and sharing, make plenty. They go fast.

Good luck and enjoy!

Brownies

Makes 16

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

1/3 cup butter

2 squares chocolate

1 cup white sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1/3 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup sifted flour

(optional) 1/2 cup chopped nuts, toasted

1 teaspoon vanilla

Melt butter and chocolate on top of a double broiler. Remove from heat and add remaining ingredients. Pour into a well-buttered square pan.

Bake for 25 minutes. Cool for five minutes. Serve or cover and save.

M&M Fudge

(Look for festive colors. I love adding colorful sprinkles. Reds & pinks really pop against the white chocolate.)

Makes 10

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups white chocolate or vanilla melting chips/squares

1 bag M&M candies

In an 8×8 inch pan, either line with wax paper or foil. Spray with cooking spray. Using a medium saucepan over medium heat, add melting chocolate and condensed milk. Stir thoroughly until smooth and creamy. Reduce heat and stir in M&Ms, gently, saving some to decorate with. Pour mix into a lined pan. Sprinkle decorating M&Ms and gently press whimsical shapes into fudge.

Add sprinkles or any other decor to the top of the fudge.

Either allow to cool at room temp overnight before cutting or place in the fridge for two hours. Store in either an airtight container or cover with sedan wrap.

Sweet Dreams (Whipped Raspberry & Cream)

Serves 6

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla

2 cups frozen raspberries (If you don’t have raspberries, feel free to substitute with any other fruit. Strawberries, mango, and peaches are some of my favorites.)

1/2 cup white sugar

Using a standing mixer or hand mixer, whip (on the low setting to begin with and gradually increase to medium speed) Whipping cream, 1 tbsp sugar, and vanilla. Whip into perfect peaks of whipped cream. Set aside.

Using a food processor, blend frozen fruit and 1/2 cup sugar. Once well blended, fold into whipped cream immediately.

Evenly distribute the whipped dreamy dessert into cups you wish to present to guests in. Or even just to enjoy yourself and make it feel more special. I love to eat this out of a martini, champagne, wine, or fun depression glass punch cups. Refrigerate immediately and remove when ready to eat.

–

The recipes and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz