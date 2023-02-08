Plump, sweet little mussels served in their ebony-black shells make a striking but sometimes rather intimidating presentation.

My love affair with mussels began when I had a fearless friend who would have a group of friends over every Tuesday for meals. Although the weekly dinner always had a theme for our potluck, it was our hostess who consistently stole the show.

Always aiming to impress, we never knew what she would pull out of her hat, or oven. Served with crusty bread to sop up the mussel broth, and a tiny fork to scoop them out of their shells, each member of the table needed a brief tutorial on how to eat the mussel meal. Not one of us ever needed any encouragement. They smelled too good. If you struggled with the mussel until receiving help, we each had the flaky yummy bread to feast on in her theme-inspired sauce.

It wasn’t until years later while working as the seafood station in a Southern Italian inspired restaurant, that I finally became hands-on with the prep and cooking of these tasty seafood bites.

After realizing how simple they are, I regretted not attempting them sooner.

Mussels are much more accessible in grocery stores than they were 20 years ago. They are also much cleaner when you purchase them than they used to be.

There are many reasons to serve mussels: In addition to tasting delicious, they are also surprisingly inexpensive, and they cook in just a few minutes.

If you’re looking for something a little extra special, not to mention fun to eat with anyone extra special in your life, look no further. Today’s recipe doesn’t break the bank or your back. The vibrant and striking presentation is sure to warm their hearts and their bellies.

Good luck and enjoy!

Buying Mussels: Buy mussels that are tightly closed. Mussels are sometimes slightly open, but when tapped roughly with a fingertip, they should close tightly. If the shell closes, you know the mussel is alive and edible. If it doesn’t close, it is dead and can make you sick. Discard any dead mussels.

Do not refrigerate mussels in a plastic bag where they can not breath. As soon as you get them home, rinse them with cold water, drain them well and arrange them in a shallow pan or on a platter, cover lightly with a dampened cloth or paper towel. Store in the coldest part of the refrigerator.

Cleaning Mussels: Scrub the shellfish with a stiff brush. Rinse several times in a clean, cold tap water. Do not let them sit in cold water.

The strawlike filament protruding from the mussel is called the beard. Grasp the strands between your fingers, and pull off the beard. Removing the beard is usually easier if you protect your fingers with a small cloth (dishcloth works well) or paper towel. Be careful not to push too hard on the shell while removing.

Mussels in White Wine with Fresh Tomato Salsa

(Serves two as a main course and four as an appetizer.)

4 pounds mussels, thoroughly washed and rinsed, beards removed from the shells.

Salsa:

2 cups diced and cored ripe tomatoes (2-3 large)

1 Tbsp chopped fresh basil

1 Tbsp chopped red onion

½ tsp grated orange zest

1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

¼ tsp salt

Coarsely ground black pepper

Broth:

2 cups dry white wine

1 sprig fresh basil or parsley

1 sprig fresh thyme or a pinch of dried

1 bay leaf

1 2×2 strip of orange zest

3 garlic cloves, bruised with the side of a knife

½ cup thin onion slices (1 medium)

Salt and pepper to taste

Place mussels in a shallow pan, cover with a damp paper towel and refrigerate until ready to cook.

Make the tomato salsa by combining tomatoes, onion, orange zest, oil, lemon juice and salt and pepper in a small bowl. Set aside until ready to serve.

To make broth, combine the wine, basil or parsley, thyme, bay leaf, orange zest, garlic and onion in a large, wide saucepan or a deep skillet with a tight-fitting lid. Heat to boiling uncovered, for five minutes.

Add mussels, cover and cook over high heat until the mussels have opened. This should take about five minutes. Remove the opened mussels and continue boiling any unopened mussels for one to two minutes longer. If they still have not opened, discard them.

Using tongs, transfer the mussels to a large serving bowl. Strain the broth into a bowl; add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon the tomato salsa over the top. Serve immediately.

–

The recipes and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]), with a little help from Marie Simmons Fresh & Fast.