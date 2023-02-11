The image is so massive that it covers two panels stretching multiple stories high. The barrel of a baseball bat and a ball, both cushioned by lush, green grass, are represented in the photograph.

“Louisville Slugger” is etched onto the bat, and the panels are positioned neatly on the side of Chase Field, home of the Diamondbacks, in Phoenix, Arizona.

For a moment, I have to pause. I’m struck by seeing the unexpected reference to home. To Kentucky. I’m touched by a sense of satisfaction in being reminded of a role we play in professional baseball.

While I hold onto the memory, my attention returns to Phoenix, though, our country’s fifth-largest city.

Chase Field is just one of many professional sports arenas here, as the sports presence is quite prominent. A simple walk downtown leads one to the venues of several other professional sports teams. Footprint Center, home to the NBA Suns and the WNBA Mercury and to the Indoor Football League Arizona Rattlers. Nearby in Glendale, is State Farm Stadium, home to the NFL Cardinals and this weekend’s Super Bowl.

Interspersed among the sporting stages are churches, government buildings, shops and restaurants. Sidewalks lined with flowering cacti.

Art depicting the city’s namesake, a phoenix, is also ever present. Beautiful murals representing renewal adorn the airport walls, various buildings throughout the downtown. Even the floors of restaurants.

In addition to the mythical bird associated with the sun god, there is no escaping the actual sun.

Regardless of a trip in or around the capital city of Arizona, one can easily count on the sun’s companionship. One will see it. One will feel its warmth. And one will understand why Phoenix is known as the Valley of the Sun.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])