Last week began one of my favorite seasonal observances in the river valley. We started the Lent season with Ash Wednesday, and will continue throughout Thursday, April 6.

Lent is a period of 40 days during which Christians remember the events leading up to and including the death of Jesus Christ, whose life and teachings are the foundation of Christianity.

The 40-day period is called Lent after an old English word meaning ‘lengthen’.

During this time the days begin to get a little bit longer. We also experience a time change, enter spring and day by day get slightly closer to summer.

It is also a time of reflection and preparation for the celebration of Easter, Jesus’s resurrection. This comes at the very end of Lent during Holy Week, on Easter Sunday, April 9.

By observing the 40 days of Lent, Christians replicate Jesus Christ’s sacrifice and withdrawal into the desert for 40 days.

A common observance for believers is to surrender a particular vice such as favorite foods or smoking. Lent is marked most commonly by millions around the world by not eating meat on Fridays. Instead, the season is marked with fish on Fridays.

Last week I drove through Lewis County, Mason County, Bracken County, Brown and Adams Counties. I couldn’t get through one county without seeing at least one sign for a fish fry.

Churches, fire departments, community organizations and schools have all been planning for this season since last year. Even area restaurants and fast food chains are participating with fish inspired menu themes.

To think that all fish frys are the same is a naive assumption. They definitely are not. It’s not just about the fish, it’s also about the sides. Hush puppies, slaw, rolls, green beans, mac and cheese…no two events have the exact same sides or desserts.

Each kitchen crew is a little different. Some have been frying for years. Others are thrown to the wolves for the sake of keeping the event going. My personal favorites are always those with the oldest cooking staff. These cooks know what they are doing and take their fry very very seriously.

Friday’s are a tour of fish in the wonderful valley. People take a sense of pride in their food and traditions but especially in their sense of community. This year seems like it is going to be busier than ever. More folks are out and about and even more fish frys are happening.

Just talking about it makes me crave fish.

Unfortunately Friday only comes one day a week. This fishy season had me craving something simple I could eat at home and eat on more than once.

Today I have included a few of my favorite tuna recipes. This easy and low cost ingredient is just the refreshing bite these oddly warm days have needed.

The best part is you can make it ahead and eat it whenever you want.

Good luck and enjoy!

Artichoke Tuna Salad

2 (6-ounce) cans solid white tuna in water, drained

1 cup mayonnaise

4 canned artichoke hearts, chopped

2 scallions, chopped, white and green parts

2 Tbsp dill, chopped or dried

1 lemon, juiced

6 dashes hot sauce, or to taste

Kosher salt & Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Combine all the ingredients and mix well. Taste and adjust seasonings. Use as a sandwich filling with your favorite bread or lettuce greens.

It makes a great open-faced tuna melt by topping the tuna with cheese (I prefer Swiss) and putting it under the broiler for a few minutes.

Tuna Quiche

9 inch frozen deep-dish pie crust

7 oz. water packed albacore tuna

1 cup shredded Swiss (4 oz.)

⅔ cup thin sliced green onions

2 eggs 1 stalk diced celery

½ cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise

½ cup milk

Bake pie crust at 375 degrees for ten minutes. Mix tuna (drained), cheese and onions; pour over tuna. Bake at 375 for 35 minutes. Serves 6. Allow to set in the oven 15 minutes after finishing baking with the oven off.

Tuna (or Salmon) Salad

1 12-ounce can solid white tuna (or one 14.75 ounce can salmon, drained, flaked, and skin and

bones removed)

½ cup chopped celery (1 stalkish)

¼ cup red onion, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tbsp sweet pickle, chopped

⅓ cup mayonnaise

2 tsp fresh or dried dill

Bread, mixed salad greens, or hollowed out tomato

In a medium bowl combine tuna, celery, onion, garlic, and pickle.

In a small bowl stir together mayo, lemon and dill. Add to tuna mixture; toss to coat. Cover and chill for 1 to 24 hours before serving.

Serve on sandwich filling on bread slices or salad greens. Or even stuffed into a tomato.

–

The recipe and photos used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz

([email protected]).