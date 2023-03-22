Time flies…where has March gone? Easter and Passover are practically upon us. The weather has certainly done a mighty fine job of throwing off my sense of seasonal calendar. This week’s warmer temperatures have certainly left us all even more happy to welcome Spring than we already were.

Last week was the first instance, the veggies I purchased from local farmers seemed to really begin to switch over. Beautiful breakfast radish, kale, and even a sweet bushel of carrots happily made their way onto my kitchen counter. I can’t begin to tell you how glad I was to see those sweet and vibrant carrots. The green, feathery foliage of carrots has always been one of my favorite parts to eat or decorate with. Part of the beauty of real carrots from local farmers is the decadent green top remaining on the bunch.

In the 15th century, aristocratic English ladies adorned their hats with this vibrant characteristic, and I can see why! If it had been up to me, I would have probably added the carrot to my wardrobe as well.

We are all no stranger to carrots, but as recipes change, we are strangers to traditional and non-traditional ways of eating and preparing them. Today, I have included several of my favorite recipes for cooking carrots. The last recipe is a salad with a crunchy twist, isn’t so traditional but actually, was one of my grandmother’s favorites. The crunchy nuts and roasted carrots are a delightful surprise. Sometimes, you just want to cook something quick; so I’ve also included a few recipes that can be made in a pinch, just in case the holidays are sneaking up on you, too.

Good luck and enjoy!

Carrot Bread

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup salad oil

2 eggs

1 1/2 cup grated carrots.

1 1/2 cup flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon soda

Blend sugar and salad oil with a fork. Add eggs and carrots. Sift flour, cinnamon, salt, soda, and stir into sugar mixture. Whip with a fork. Pour into a greased loaf pan and bake for just slightly over an hour.

Carrot Marmalade

3 cups carrots

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 cups sugar

2 oranges

3 lemons

1 cup water

Wash and scrape carrots. Put through the food processor using a medium blade. Boil or steam carrots until tender. This won’t take long. If the carrots are boiled, drain well before mixing with other ingredients. Maybe even gently pat with a paper towel if needed.

Wash and peel oranges, putting one peel through the food processor. Cut the others into fine strips. Place in water and boil until tender. Pour sugar over hot ground carrots, allowing sugar to melt. Add water, juice from lemons, and orange pulp (cut into smaller pieces), and orange peel.

Cook until the mix is a thick syrup and the fruit is clear. Pour at once into a hot, sterile, pint or half-pint jars, and seal immediately with snap lids.

Southern-Style Carrots

Serves 4-6/Preheat oven to 375

3 cups peeled and thinned carrots (8-10)

1/2 cup minced onion

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 to 2 tablespoons grated horseradish

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1 slice bread

1 tablespoon butter, softened

1/4 teaspoon paprika

After bringing two cups of water in a medium saucepan to a boil, add carrots and cook for 6 minutes. Drain, but save 1/4 cup of cooked liquid.

Place butter in a shallow 1 1/2 quart casserole and place carrots in it.

Combine liquid you saved with onion, mayo, horseradish, salt and pepper. Spoon it on top of the carrots.

Butter the slice of bread and sprinkle it with paprika. Put bread in the food processor until crumbly. Sprinkle bread crumbs over carrots in a casserole dish. Bake, in a preheated oven, uncovered, for 25 minutes.

Dish may be prepared early and may also be baked right before serving.

Roasted and Fresh Baby Carrot Salad

Serves 6/Preheat oven to 400

3 pounds baby carrots (24), cleaned and peeled

4 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt

1 cup raisins

1 cup dry white wine

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds

1/2 cup toasted pecans

1/4 cup sesame seeds

14 cup pistachios

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

Pea shoots, for garnish

carrot greens, trimmed and washed for garnish

Toss about half the carrots with one tablespoon of oil and salt. Spread a baking sheet across a cookie tray and bake for 15 minutes. While baking, combine raisins, wine, and sugar in a saucepan. Cook over low until the raisins are plump and full. This should take about 10 minutes.

Drain liquid and remove from heat.

In a bowl, combine 2 cups ice and 2 cups cold water, making an ice bath. Using a carrot peeler, or mandolin with safety guard, be very careful and shave remaining carrots as thin as possible.

Place carrots in the bath to help them stay curled and crisp.

Toast seeds lightly over medium heat in a nonstick pan, 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat, lightly chop and set aside. Do this separately with coriander seeds.

Whisk coriander seeds, lemon juice, honey, and remaining oil in a large bowl. Add roasted carrots, raisins, and nuts. Toss and transfer to a serving platter or bowl. Remove and drain carrot curls from the bath. Disperse across salad, followed by seed medley. Garnish with pea shoots and carrot tops. Serve immediately.

–

The recipes and photos used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help Specialties of the House, Kenmore Museum, 1992; The Farmers Almanac Cookbook, 1952.