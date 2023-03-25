Did you know the word “gullible” is not in the dictionary? Of course it is. I lied. But when you are around people in a casual situation and you mention that factoid casually, odds are a high percentage of them will fall for it.

I have always had a problem with taking what people say at face value. In elementary school, a classmate showed me a metal index card case and explained that the lid lifted automatically when exposed to ultraviolet light.

He was kind enough to let me borrow it so I could try it at home. Knowing no better, I put it under a lamp in my room to watch this fantastical contraption work. Sure, it was an incandescent light, but it would not have mattered if it was a laser light shot out of my eyes. The box just sat there, doing what index card boxes do; that is, nothing but act as a holder for index cards.

You would think that, having been duped at such a young age. The whole “fool me once…” situation would resonate. Sadly, that was not to be the case.

My fifth-grade teacher gave me and the entire class at Orangeburg Elementary School a similar lesson. Handing out a sheet of paper to each of us, she instructed us to read the paper carefully and follow its instructions.

Simple enough. The sheet had ten steps. They went like this:

1. Write your name at the top of this paper. 2. Underline all capital letters found on this sheet. 3. Stand up and clap your hands 3 times. 4. On the bottom of this page list your top 2 favorite movies. 5. Raise your hands in the air and wave them like you just don’t care. 6. Are you a female? 7. Will the answer to that question be the same as the answer to this question? 8. Turn to your neighbor and ask them if they prefer McDonalds or Burger King. 9. If they said Burger King, then draw a heart somewhere on this sheet. 10. Do problem number 1 ONLY. When you’re done turn it in.

Out of a class of 30 kids, only Ricky Thomas calmly walked to the front of the class and handed the teacher the assignment. The rest of us, meanwhile, were standing up and down, waving our arms like we had taken leave of our senses. “Fool me twice…”

Move forward a couple of years to Mason County Middle School, where a classmate heard me talking about my love of Walt Disney World’s Haunted Mansion ride. He proceeded to explain that he was the millionth visitor to the theme park to ride the ride, so they presented him with a miniature replica of the Haunted Mansion with lights, sounds, and the works.

I should have felt the fish hook tugging at my mouth, but it was too late. I swallowed the bait. Is there a follow-up to “Fool me three times…”?

Do you think a class in critical thinking would be of use? As an ADD baby, I usually have half a dozen thoughts floating around in my head at the same time. As a result, my mind would probably be on the moon instead of on the ball.