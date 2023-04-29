Wasting no space, the Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, shelves scholarly reads in its basement.

A vintage bell hangs from a beam at t he Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Stained-glass windows are featured throughout the Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Above the neon “MIDTOWN” sign is a row of simple illustrations, including an open book, a steaming mug, a paint palette and a guitar handle.

Not quite what one would expect to see above a bookstore entrance. But then, Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is anything but typical.

At our oldest son’s suggestion, that’s where our family heads after dining on pizza, pasta and calzones at Bacco Pizzeria, just down the street.

“It’s amazing,” he promises.

Outside the glass-door entrance, books line the shelves of worn metal carts. Vintage and trade books. Children’s books. Across the ground, the words, “Boston Store” remain from the building’s former days as a department store.

As promised in the simple illustrations above the door, coffee, pastries and sandwiches are served up immediately inside. There are changing art gallery exhibits, and finally, a stage for author talks and music.

Upon first entering the store, we each allow ourselves to be pulled by what intrigues us most. Each time I attempt to peruse the books, I find myself drawn by a staircase, a sign, a map, a mural. One of many stained-glass windows.

I pass along the pine walls and underneath the pine ceiling and reinforced beams, black fans whirling above. I pass shoppers enjoying their books and coffee along the black, wrought-iron railing.

I watch my step as I admire the long mural stretching the length of the room. It depicts a carefree collection of individuals enjoying dancing, blowing bubbles and interacting with dogs.

I continue walking until I enter more rows of books and exit to a balcony on the opposite side. At this moment, my husband calls.

“Where are you?” he asks.

“I’m upstairs on the balcony,” I tell him. “Looking at Broad Street Market.”

“Balcony?” he replies. “There’s a balcony?”

I learn he is downstairs and invite him to find his way upstairs for the view.

The two of us marvel at our location and then proceed back into the store. I follow a series of painted arrows and stickers on the floor that lead to a room devoted to rare books and fine prints. The books are enclosed behind glass in antique oak cabinets, and the prints are arranged in bins in the center of the room.

Indeed, we find Midtown Scholar Bookstore to be quite amazing.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])