I love a fresh salad on a hot day. Sometimes though, I need a little extra fuel for my meal. The heat has taken a lot out of us all this week. Figuring out what will energize you and not leave you looking for a hammock to nap in, isn’t always easy. Especially when you are wanting to keep it simple.

Many of my favorite simple dishes are actually classic uncomplicated dishes. They have passed the test of time for this reason. A beloved salad by many since it was created in the 1930s, the cobb salad never fails to fall into this category.

Named after Brown Derby restaurant owner Bob Cobb in Hollywood, California, the cobb salad is especially delicious during warm weather. There isn’t anything that makes a cobb salad a cobb salad outside of following the traditional ingredients, many of which you already may have in your refrigerator. Avocado, bacon, chicken, blue cheese, onion, hard boiled eggs, mayo and lettuce.

Rumor has it Bob was hungry one night and just started pulling stuff out of the refrigerator. Thus the cobb salad was born. Over the last ninety years the cobb salad has been altered to people’s likings with different dressings and varying ingredients. But it stays pretty close to classic form.

Today’s recipe is a new take on the cobb without altering the key ingredients. It adds a new key ingredient. Bread. Sometimes I love adding a salad to a delicious carb like a bun, toast, cracker or wrap. The cobb salad sandwich is easy to make ahead and even pack for a camping trip or make ahead. It’s filling but light. Want to give it more of a high-tea vibe? Try using a classic white bread and cutting the crust off afterwards. Try any of your favorite salads like this. It may just reinvent a classic you had forgotten about.

Good luck and enjoy!

Cobb Salad Sandwich

Makes 2-3

2-3 buns (sliced) or 4-6 slices of bread, or a baguette

½ cup blue cheese crumbles

⅓ cup ranch or preferred vinaigrette (If using vinaigrette add 1 tbsp mayo.)

4 large hard boiled eggs, chilled and chopped

⅓ cup diced tomatoes, cherry or small are wonderful but large is also great. Just make sure it’s not overly juicy.

½ red onion, thinly sliced and chopped

3 slices bacon

1 cup chicken, cooked and chopped (Rotisserie is my favorite when making this.)

1 cup mixed greens or 6 large leaves of green leaf lettuce

1 avocado, mashed (pre mashed avocado spread will also work.

Salt and pepper to taste

Using a large oven tray, line with parchment paper or spray with pam spray. Lay bacon on pan so

that it is spread out and not laying on top of eachother. Bake until golden brown. Cook on top of

a cooking cooling rack for extra crispness. Remove bacon from pan and allow bacon to cool.

Place bread face down on the tray and cook for 7-10 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until desired golden brown has been achieved on each side of the bread. This will allow the bacon juice to really soak into the bread. Allow the bread to slightly cool.

Whisk together in a large bowl, blue cheese and dressing choice. Gently toss in hard boiled eggs, tomato, and red onion. Finally mix in bacon and chicken. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

This will be almost a chicken salad like medley but with cobb salad.

Smear mashed avocado on both sides of inner buns or bread. Season greens with salt and pepper. Place greens on the bottom sandwich bread layer. Place cobb salad medley on top of lettuce. Top with remaining bread or half a bun.

May be eaten immediately or saved for later that day. Egg medley may be made ahead.

The photo and recipe used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]). The bun used in today’s article was made by Henry Fry of Hillsong Farm in Minerva, Kentucky.