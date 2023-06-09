Travis, Drew and I had the pleasure of hosting students this week for Career Craze, presented by Maysville Community and Technical College. This gives us the chance to tell young people how lucky we are being in our profession, as well as giving them insight on the future they could carve out for themselves.

We started by telling a little about ourselves and the station. I started at WFTM in 1981, fresh out of high school and newly enrolled at Maysville Community College. Travis, a part of the station’s mentorship program, graduated from Northern Kentucky University on Sunday and started work the next day. Drew was the same, a former member of the mentorship program, who started work immediately after graduating from Morehead State University.

We talked about the history of the station, of course. Especially considering WFTM is celebrating 75 years on the air. There is a photo in the recording studio of owners James Finch and Charles Clarke taken on day one, January 1, 1948.

It’s hard to not get lost in the nostalgia on the walls of the station studio. Names from the past are there for you to see. Aside from the aforementioned Mssrs Finch and Clark, you see Dot Wood, Gene Waters, J. Scott True, Bill Stewart, Doug McGill, Danny Weddle, Don Stahl, Walt Maher, and others who have, at one time or another, sat behind the WFTM microphone.

Travis, Drew and I explained to the students that they are living in a golden age of broadcasting. Aside from radio, there are podcasters, influencers, Instagram stars, YouTube celebrities, and a host of other mediums hungry for content.

I asked one student what their passion was. It was art. I then explained all that was needed was a pad or a laptop with a microphone and they could carve out a niche in the ever-growing world of information dissemination. And by world, I mean world. WFTM has, thanks to streaming and a phone app, listeners across the globe. As we told the assembled students, they have the power to achieve their dreams. All it takes is an idea and the passion to make it happen.

It is about this time that I bring up Leah Frederick as a shining example of how you can be successful in broadcasting without ever having to cross your front door. Aside from shining on the Washington Opera House stage, Leah is an accomplished voice artist. You can hear her on everything from audiobooks to commercials. She also finds time to squeeze in classes teaching others how to do the same. And she does it all right here in Maysville.

Our part of Career Craze also includes a station tour, as well as a chance for the students to record liners themselves. The main goal of the exercise is to get them comfortable in front of a microphone. It doesn’t matter what career path you choose, being able to talk comfortably in front of a group is one of the handiest tools you will ever have.

It is encouraging to see young people reach out to explore what career paths are open to them. And gratifying that WFTM was asked to be part of that conversation.