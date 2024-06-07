Ooooh, this one had to have hurt. I read a story on MSN today about a middle manager who pestered the company owner about replacing employees with Artificial Intelligence. The owner took his advice, and promptly replaced the manager with AI.

While the story might be a satisfying read, it could prove to be a cautionary tale. With the development of AI barreling along at an exponential pace, the possibility of the technology impacting the workforce could become a real consideration.

According to a report on CNN, over the next five years, the use of Artificial Intelligence will reduce the number of workers at ‘thousands’ of companies around the world.

Business executives agree. Adecco Group and Oxford Economics conducted a global survey of 2-thousand executives and found that 41% of respondents said they expect to employ fewer people because of AI.

Global management consultants McKinsey and Company revealed over half of those responding to their survey reported their groups have already adopted AI.

Who should be concerned? Folks in the data, data analysis and other related fields would be the easiest to replace, while teachers, therapists, nurses should be safe, since their jobs depend on a combination of versatility, empathy and adaptability.

My concern (not really a concern but more a curiosity) is what is going to define artificial intelligence as opposed to real intelligence? In other words, when could a construct be considered sentient and what would be moral repercussions be? People have laughed at me for my query, saying I am trying to find out if certain machines have a soul. But I would frame the argument differently.

Mankind has self-awareness and consciousness. When Artificial Intelligence evolves to the point that it starts to question itself and its place in the universe, will it be just an inanimate object imitating life through its programming, or will it become a being in its own right, subject to the privileges that implies?

And I am not the only person considering the possibility. The headline of an article by Grace Huckins for MIT Technology Review focuses on “Minds of machines: The great AI consciousness conundrum.” The subtitle is “Philosophers, cognitive scientists and engineers are grappling with what it would take for AI to become conscious.”

It is not a new idea. David Chalmers, considered the leading authority on consciousness, wrote a book in 1996 titled “The Conscious Mind.” In it, he argued artificial consciousness was possible. Although he later revised his remarks, saying AIs “lack too many of the potential requisites for consciousness for us to believe that they actually experience the world,” it is an interesting idea to ponder.

It should be a serious topic to take into consideration. After all, mankind hasn’t always been on the right side of history when it comes to the sanctity and respect for life. Watching this technology from its genesis, so to speak, gives us the opportunity to get it right this time, should the situation arise.

Whether Artificial Intelligence does develop self-awareness, however, would take a brain infinitely smarter than mine. Possibly an artificial one.