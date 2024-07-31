A recent conversation on condiments left me bewildered. Since I was a kid I have never had a

problem with sauce, spreads and least of all mayonnaise. My favorite cheese sandwiches, grilled

or cold, always included a smooth lather of mayo on the bread. Just basic mayo, nothing too

fancy. I realized during a conversation with several friends, I was a bit of an oddity. They grew

into their love of mayonnaise. Some still avoid it.

Perhaps it’s because my parents never gave me the option. You got what you got or you went

hungry.

Like many eaters, traveling and eating out changed how I thought about food. Among my

favorite trips was a trip to France in June summer of 1994. I was thirteen and traveling with my

mother, father, grandmother and younger brother David who was eight.

While Mom and Nan-Nan and I scoured the streets of Paris for the best bargains my father and

David had a much better idea and went exploring. I should have gone with them.

After a few hours, I grew tired of attempting to keep up with the ladies shopping, and found my

father and brother at a nearby sandwich stand. It was hard to miss them, David wore a giant

velvet patched hat he had purchased from a nearby street vender and Dad had a sandwich in each

hand excited to share. Both were grinning ear to ear with the treasures they had discovered.

Thrilled to share their treasures they offered me a bite of a sandwich.

At first I resisted, I wasn’t hungry and to be perfectly honest, after attempting to fit my tush into

so many tiny French clothes unsuccessfully the last thing I wanted was food. But I could tell by

the glimmer in both of their eyes that I had limited time to take a bite, and would definitely be

missing out.

That bite fit just right and changed everything. I couldn’t tell you all of the parts of the sandwich,

my taste buds were delighted by but the standout part of the sammy were the delicious frites with

aioli (French fries with mayonnaise) cozied in between the freshly sliced baguette. It was a bite

that assured me I had not only made the right decision indulging, but I would never look at

French fries and dipping sauce quite the same.

That moment, being on the French street side with Dad and David is still one of my favorite

memories associated with food. I think of it everytime, which is most times, I add fries to my

sandwich.

Mayonnaise and aioli are very similar with a few subtle differences. Classic aioli contains

roasted savory garlic, whereas classic mayo rings in bright lemony flavors.

Mayo is an emulsion of egg yolk and oil. When mixed correctly, the tiny droplets of oil spin

themselves around the yolk. Adding different flavors like salt, pepper, mustard or herbs, help

take this neutral spread to the smooth treat so many love to add to everything. Believe it or not,

it’s a lot easier to make than you think.

Aioli is a thick garlic sauce. True aioli is emulated garlic, olive oil, and a little bit of salt. Other

ingredients can be added to help the garlic and oil spin together faster. Even when egg yolks are

added to the aioli, it differs from mayo because garlic is still the star player.

If you want a simple touch to take a basic sandwich or dipping sauce to the next level, or even

trick someone who doesn’t usually like mayo into loving it (not that I’d ever do something like

that), give today’s recipes a try. They are delicious smothered on red meat, white meat, fish,

veggies, and even as a simple dipping sauce for crab cakes or french fries. Take a sandwich to

the next level. The sky’s the limit. I’ve even included a recipe for vegan mayonnaise. It’s

different and delicious. One of the great things about these recipes is you can make them all

ahead and just have them on hand ready to shmear and share.

Good luck and enjoy!

Basic Mayonnaise

Makes 2 cups

4 large egg YOLKS

1 teaspoon dry mustard (I prefer to use Dijon but any will work).

Kosher or course salt

fresh ground pepper (Trust me the fresh makes a difference).

1 1/2 cups canola oil or vegetable oil

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

In a bowl (make sure you have a damp bowl under the bowl to keep from moving) or food

processor, combine egg yolks, mustard, salt and pepper. Mix or whisk enough to break up yolks.

Drizzle in oils while the food processor is continuing to mix, or continue to whisk constantly

while drizzling. This will allow the particles to weave together and emulsify. If the may starts to

look curdled or the oil forms pools, don’t worry, just stop what you’re doing and whisk till it

reunites. It separates, but it’s easy to mix back.

Whisk in lemon juice, 1 tablespoon water, and add salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately or

put into a sealed container and place in the fridge. Mayo is good for around one week.

Herbed Mayonnaise

Makes 2 cups

1/2 cup each of loosely packed fresh leaf parsley, tarragon, chives, basil and mint (optional

cilantro).

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 cups basic Mayonnaise (see recipe above or sub with good quality mayo).

Kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

Throw herbs and sour cream into the food processor and mix until well blended. After, add mayo

and process. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Lemon Caper Mayonnaise

Makes 2 cups

Grated zest and juice of one fresh lemon

1 tablespoon capers, drained

1 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

2 cups basic Mayo (see above recipe or sub with good quality mayo).

Roasted Corn Aioli

(Amazing on a tomato and bacon sandwich. One of my grandmother’s favorites).

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

4 cloves garlic

2 eggs

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 cayenne pepper

1 cup olive oil, more if needed

2 ears corn, shucked, grilled, and cut off the ear

Combine all of the ingredients except for the olive oil and corn kernels in a bowl of a food

processor and process for 30 seconds or until smooth. Slowly add the olive oil through the

feeding tube while the processor is running. The aioli will have the same consistency of

mayonnaise once all of the olive oil is incorporated. If necessary, add a little more oil until the

proper consistency is reached.

Transfer to a bowl and fold in the corn kernels. Adjust the seasoning as you prefer.

Vegan Mayonnaise

1 cup soy milk

1 ounce lemon juice

1.5 T dijon

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup oil

Add all ingredients to the food processor except oil. Process until well blended. Add oil slowly

so that oil emulsifies into a thicker consistency.

Refrigerate for one hour. Adjust seasoning as you prefer.

The recipes and photo used in today’s photo are from the kitchen of Chef Babz

([email protected]).