Today I would like to discuss fees and taxes. Normally I would consider them as my financial share for supporting our American lifestyle. However, a Vlog I watched this week gave me pause.

The video I was viewing originated from the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Apparently, the Park system cannot charge admission by law.

“A federal law (1994 {1964} U.S. Code Title 16) prevented the NPS from charging entrance fees where tolls are prohibited on primary park roads. Because Newfound Gap Road and Little River Road are the primary roads in GSMNP, we are, to this day, unable to charge an entrance fee.”

But what is a national park without national interference? No park fees allowed? No problem! What about a parking fee? Yup, you read that correctly. Not an issue. It seems the only time the Government can agree on anything is when it comes to adding a fiduciary load on the populace. Just tack on a parking fee! A visitor must purchase a pass to park anywhere on the mountain road more than 15 minutes.

So. We pay taxes to upkeep national parks, and fees to visit them. My paternal grandmother was like that. Her living room was enveloped in plastic, a room we tots were not allowed inside, lest we taint the pristine adornment of a room that was originally designed for families to get together.

To be honest, I have stopped in the middle of the road to see a critter in the Smokies. Actually, I did not even put my car in park before I opened the door to take a picture.

Sadly, what I thought was a bear cub was actually a brown trash can. An oopsie for me. Stupid, yes. Dangerous, given. Yet I really wanted to see a piece of nature I had never seen before.

I have grumped about fees, now it is time to discuss taxes. Specifically, the Estate Tax. Unless I am mistaken, it works like this: you pay taxes on income, outcome, and overcome every day you are alive and producing. Then, you buy the Harp Farm.

Without a sympathy card or anything, the State swoops down Iike a buzzard and scavenges an extra fifty-five percent of your assets. On the money for which you have already paid taxes. In an effort to keep your loved ones comfortable financially. Nanny State, indeed.

To say again, I am happy and proud to pay my share to keep this wonderful country afloat. By the same token, I would appreciate a little reciprocity from the folks we put into office. To work for us. For. Us.

I would like to amend the old bromide to read the only things certain in life are death, taxes and fees.

Speaking of fees, it seems like Disney is taking the “happy” out of “happiest place on Earth.” After paying the equivalent of the gross national product for a small country just to gain admission to their parks, they charge more for FastPasses to cut the line to ride their rides.

In the Olden days, my Bride and I could ride the Haunted Mansion without paying an extra charge. Today, we would have to sell an organ or our first-born for the same consideration.

Whew! That was a lot of griping. Now I will go and paint my smile back on my face, and pay what I’m told. Because in a nation as great as ours, I guess that is just the price of admission.