We can feel the change in the August air, literally and figuratively. The nights are cooler, the

school year has arrived, the hillside is slightly less green.

Earlier this summer I house-sat for my mother for nearly two weeks. It had been years since I

had spent that long waking-up and going to sleep in my childhood home. Each night I couldn’t

wait to hear the bullfrogs sing their song with the crickets playing back-up. Mom doesn’t live

that far out of downtown, but it’s just outside enough the sunsets are pinker and the air almost

always smells of fresh cut grass.

It’s funny how the more things change, the more they stay the same. I realized how long it had

been since I had spent Mason County summer nights in her garden. During my childhood every

night was spent swimming until we absolutely had to dry off and get ready for bed. Every meal

was based around what we could throw onto the grill or slice and place at the table.

Growing-up has its complicated moments, but when you can go to bed with a full belly after

swimming all day, life is good. As an adult, going to bed with a full belly after a low

maintenance, healthy and filling meal can be life altering.

The theme of the summer quickly took flight. If it couldn’t be thrown on the grill, or sliced to

order, chances were you didn’t see it on my kitchen table. The fresher the better, but sometimes a

little char just took our favorite flavors to another level.

Today I have included a few of my favorite summer grill discoveries and rediscoveries.

Good luck and enjoy!

Grilled Potato Wedges with Herbed Aioli

Herbed Aioli

Makes 2 cups

1/2 cup each of loosely packed fresh leaf parsley, dill, chives, and rosemary

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 cups basic Mayonnaise

Kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

Throw herbs and sour cream into the food processor and mix until well blended. After, add mayo

and process. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve. Can be made a day ahead.

Potatoes

2 pounds large unpeeled new potatoes (Yukon Gold or Red)

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp kosher salt

1 ½ tsp granulated garlic

½ tsp pepper

Cut each potato lengthwise into 8 wedges about ¾ inch thick. Toss the potatoes in oil, salt,

garlic, and pepper in a large microwave safe bowl.

Microwave, covered for about 10-12 minutes or until potatoes are nearly tender. Stir them every

three minutes. Remove from microwave when potatoes are tender.

Clean and oil grate before using grill. Place potatoes on to the grill, cut side down, perpendicular

to the grated bars on the grill.

Grill until well brown on all sides with some spots charred. This should take about 12 minutes

total. Remove from grill and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Serve immediately with herbed aioli.

Blistered Shishito Peppers with Sriracha Aioli

Sriracha Aioli

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp Sriracha, or more to taste (Use a chili based hot sauce if possible.)

1 tsp lemon juice, fresh squeezed. But if you use it from a bottle, use a little less.

1 clove garlic, minced

Kosher salt to taste

Mix together all ingredients in a small bowl. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate.

Shishito Peppers

8 ounces or four cups of shishito peppers

1 tablespoon neutral oil (such as extra virgin olive oil, canola oil or grapeseed oil)

Flaky salt, such as malden or kosher. Flackier the better.

Skewers (If using bamboo or wooden, soak for 2 hours before using.)

In a large bowl, toss all of the peppers with oil.

Clean and oil grate before using grill

Skewer peppers so that they are single layered onto skewers. Allow each pepper enough room to

cook evenly on all sides without being overly pressed against neighboring peppers.

Add the pepper skewers to the grill and cook until blistered. This will take about four minutes.

Flip peppers and cook until blistered on the other side, puffed, and tender, for about another two

minutes. If you would like them even more blistered, cook them a little longer.

Season with flaky salt and serve immediately. Best eaten hot outta the pan. Lemon slices are also

a delicious garnish.

Baba Ghanoush

Serves 4

two medium to large eggplant

3 chopped garlic cloves

Juice of one lemon

8-10 tablespoons tahini (sesame paste; can be found in major groceries in international section)

3 plus Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons kosher salt

Slice eggplant into long strips. Sprinkle it with salt and let eggplant sit for five minutes.

Smother each strip with olive oil. The goal is to char or blacken the eggplant slightly before

mixing additional ingredients. This can be achieved by placing directly over the flame of a gas

stove, placing on coals, baking until almost burned, or throwing on the grill.

Once the effect has been reached, allow the eggplant to cool for thirty minutes. A lot of recipes

will tell you to peel the skin off the eggplant flesh, but personally I love leaving it on. I enjoy the

crispy bits of the skin as well as the small peaks of color within the beautiful dip.

Place eggplant into a food processor and puree. Add garlic and tahini until smooth. Mix lemon

and salt to taste. If the mixture is too thick, add a tablespoon or two of water or olive oil.

Spoon into bowl, garnish, and serve at room temperature. If you actually have any left, it will

stay good in the fridge for several days.

Dill Salmon

1 large piece of foil that could fully encompass salmon.

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 fresh squeezed lemon juice

Zest of one lemon

7 garlic cloves, sliced and or minced

4 tablespoons fresh diced dill or dried dill

Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

2-3 pounds salmon

In a small bowl, whisk oil, lemon juice, garlic, dill, salt and pepper. Place salmon on full piece of

foil and fold edges around salmon to create a perimeter that will hold liquid. Spoon mix over

salmon and rub all ingredients across and underneath fish. Fold sides of foil over salmon,

completely covering and sealing the packet closed.

Place on grill and bake until cooked, about 15-20 minutes. Open foil and cook an additional 2-5.

Serve immediately and garnish with dill or lemon pieces. They look lovely but not necessary. If

There are any leftovers, try chilled salmon served over a spinach salad or included in an omelet.

The recipes and columns used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz

([email protected]).