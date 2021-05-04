UPDATE ON LIVE CONCERT TONIGHT – May 4th!!!!

May 4, 2021 Rod Baker news-main, Top Stories 0

Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone has been moved to the Washington Opera House at 116 West 2nd Street due to the rain. Seating is very limited and is first come, first served. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. so arrive early. The opening act, Steve Free, will start at 5:30 p.m. and play until 6:30 p.m. Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone will begin shortly thereafter.

Trending Recipes