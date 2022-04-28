BROOKSVILLE — With summertime fast approaching, thoughts of lazy afternoons in lawn chairs and the aroma of grilling meat come to mind.

If you think about it, some of our fondest memories involve friends, family and a backyard grill. What is it about these gatherings that spark sweet nostalgia? The people in attendance are key, of course, but so is the food. Let’s face it, food brings us together.

Through our meals, we nurture relationships, celebrate milestones and stay connected. Food is so ingrained in our social lives, that it’s hard to imagine a special occasion without it.

Studies have found that the more often people eat meals with others, the more satisfied they are. Good food and companionship lead to a healthier and happier life.

And that’s exactly what pitmaster and champion chef Staci Graves Jett aims to do through her catering business — spread happiness with her delicious food.

Jett’s passion for food began as a child. Her grandmother made supper every night and Jett learned a lot from her.

“Good cooking runs in the family,” Jett said.

When she got a little older, she started entering baked goods, bread and canned items in the Germantown Fair. Those early experiences sparked a thrill for competitive cooking and not long after, Jett found herself grilling at Maysville’s first Pig Out where she won reserve champion. She returned the following year and captured a grand championship.

Jett, who is a graduate of Bracken County High School, is the owner and founder of Custom Creations Catering. The five-star chef works out of Brooksville and provides catering services for rehearsal dinners, weddings, company dinners, special events and small family gatherings. Jett also makes designer custom cakes.

Deer hunting with her father gave Jett the perfect opportunity to learn about butchering, which has been very beneficial for her grilling and cooking endeavors. She takes pride in using local ingredients when possible while serving up personalized menus.

Jett said she loves to put flavors together and customizes meals for clients.

“I’m known for my barbecue, but I can cook anything and everything. You name it, I can prepare it,” she said.

But Jett’s specialty is her barbecue and most people know her by the business name, Hog Heaven BBQ. Jett explained that once the bug bites you, food competitions become addictive. She went on to say that the competitive barbecuing community is a close-knit, friendly group.

“We spend a lot of time together at these competitions and we get to know each other really well. We’re like family,” she said.

Still, competition cooking isn’t always easy.

“There are moments that get you down in the dumps and a little frustrated. It’s a very subjective thing. My mom tells me I’m too hard on myself and she’s probably right. I cook for the love of it and do the best I can,” Jett said.

And Jett’s best is world-class. Jett has been featured on Food Network’s Chopped Grill Masters and has won the Louisville Travel Channel American Grill. Jett recently earned a World Food Championships Reserve Title at the iconic Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.

The largest food sports industry competition, the WFC was last held in 2021 from November 5-9. It’s one of the most prestigious culinary competitions in the world. More than 1,500 chefs and cooks from around the United States and multiple foreign countries brought on their best recipes to compete for $300,000 worth of prizes. Contestants must earn their way into the WFC by winning a Golden Ticket at a previous competition. The 10 competitive categories are bacon, barbecue, burger, chef, dessert, recipe, sandwich, seafood, soup and steak. Bacon is where Jett shined, and she brought home the 2021 Reserve Grand in World Bacon at the WFC.

Jett’s team includes sous chef Devon Rosenblatt, who was previously the head chef at the Beehive Restaurant in Augusta and is now top chef at Four Pegs in Louisville. Because of their success in 2021, Jett and Rosenblatt have been invited back to WFC to compete in the bacon category again and this time, they hope to bring home the championship.

When Jett isn’t grilling or in the kitchen cooking up a fine meal, she’s a true outdoorswoman who enjoys hunting and fishing. She is also in the midst of planning her November wedding which adds an extra layer of busyness to her 2022 calendar.

When asked what advice Jett has for aspiring chefs, she said, “Start small and test the waters. Be confident in what you do and love what you make.”

If you’re interested in having your next event catered by Jett, you can reach her by calling or texting 606-782-1929. You can also find her on her Facebook pages, Staci Graves Jett and Custom Creations Catering. Custom Creations Catering is located on Salem Ridge Road in Brooksville.

Jett shared one of her favorite recipes—which she promises gives a whole new dimension of flavor to mashed potatoes—and I’m sure you’ll enjoy it as well.

“This may make you rethink your whole existence,” Jett said about the fabulous dish.

ROASTED TURNIP AND YUKON GOLD MASHED POTATOES

2 turnips, peeled and cubed

Olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 lb Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 tsp chopped chives

2 cloves roasted garlic

1 tbsp creamy horseradish

1 (3.95-oz ) package Sargento

Tastings Aged Vermont White Cheddar Cheese, grated

3 tbsp unsalted butter

1/2 cup milk, or more as needed, warmed but not boiling

1/3 cup heavy cream

Preheat the grill to 300 degrees Fahrenheit

Place the turnips in a small oven-safe dish, drizzle with olive oil, season with a pinch of salt and pepper and cover tightly with foil. Roast the turnips over indirect heat for 30 minutes or until soft.

Add the potatoes to a large pot and cover with water. Season with 1 teaspoon of kosher salt. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes. or until a fork goes through easily. Drain the potatoes, return them to the pot and add your roasted turnips. Mash by hand with a potato masher until the mix is creamy. Add the chives, roasted garlic, horseradish, white cheddar, butter, milk and heavy cream. Mash until everything is well-blended. If the mash is too thick for you, just add a little warm milk until you get the consistency you want. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy!