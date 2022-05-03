Look at this cool little dude. Meet Rascal and don’t let the name fool you. He’s as sweet as can be and doesn’t get into trouble. Rascal came to the shelter via the sheriff’s department as a stray in April and has quickly become a staff favorite.

Mason County Animal Shelter Manager Bill Howell, said, “Rascal is a very loving and personable young dog who desperately needs a forever home to grow with.”

Rascal is believed to be between 1- and 2-years-old and with that adorable floppy ear, smaller size, short hair and fun-loving personality, what’s not to love? He’ll capture your heart and is waiting to meet you at the MCAS.

Why adopt a pet? Because shelters are packed with friendly, healthy animals that come in a variety of breeds, ages and personalities to suit anyone’s tastes. Adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue group is an extremely rewarding and feel-good experience. The MCAS is currently at full capacity and by adopting, you open up space for another dog who might desperately need it.

And the pet is always heartbroken when left behind in unfamiliar surroundings. Even though shelter workers do their best to make the homeless pet comfortable, a cold-floored, crowded kennel will never compare to a loving home.

In other MCAS news, a group of animal lovers is joining forces to volunteer for the MCAS. Shelter employees desperately need help to find homes for their furry residents, especially during this population explosion and the ongoing crisis of unwanted pets. The new Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter will work side-by-side with shelter employees and administration to provide the best possible care for shelter animals and assist with showcasing adoptable pets. They’ll also provide whatever animal support is needed, help to educate the community about the importance of spaying/neutering, head up fundraising efforts, complete shelter projects and aid with adoption events.

Volunteering is a way for you to help local animals and save lives. You’ll probably gain some great, like-minded friends along the way. And if volunteering isn’t for you, any donation to the shelter is very much appreciated.

Currently, planning is underway to add a large fenced area for the shelter dogs to exercise, play and meet potential adopters. It’s a much-needed and long awaited addition to the shelter grounds. If you’re interested in donating to this particular project or helping with construction, please contact Judge-Executive Owen McNeil at 606-564-6706 or the shelter manager.

The MCAS’s adoption fee is $30. Adopters are required to sign a form promising to spay or neuter their new pet. Controlling pet reproduction is the best way to reduce the number of dogs and cats flooding the shelter.

For your meet and greet with Rascal or any of the other fabulous dogs and cats available, visit the shelter at 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon – 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and noon – 6 p.m. on Fridays. Arrangements for special visiting hours are available upon request. The phone number is 606-564-6067 and their website is www.masoncountykentucky.us. You can also contact Bill Howell or Walter Teegarden at [email protected] for inquiries.

If you can’t adopt, please consider making a donation to improve the lives of shelter animals while they wait to be adopted or sponsor the spaying/neutering of a shelter dog.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering your pet. You can access their online spay/neuter application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace’s Facebook page. If you wish to donate directly to the organization, you can do so at www.tinyurl.com/hsbtgive.