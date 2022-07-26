The face of rescue is a picture of a dog who after many months or even years of suffering in a shelter is finally free and loved. It’s a photograph of a relaxed canine with a full belly, enjoying a plush couch and receiving lots of attention from new owners.

The ultimate goal of the Friends for the Mason County Animal Shelter is to give dogs that have been abandoned or surrendered a second chance at love and happiness. The volunteers work hard to find homes for shelter animals through spaying, neutering, fostering and networking with reputable rescue organizations.

You might have heard about the unwanted pet crisis currently happening across the U.S. The problem began with overbreeding and acquiring extra pets during the Covid pandemic. Some people didn’t understand a dog’s exercise and nutritional requirements or the high cost of pet ownership. The fee for spaying and neutering a pet has been climbing over the years and that has also added to unplanned litters of puppies and kittens. These factors have created a situation where there are more dogs and cats needing homes than there are people wishing to adopt. Shelters, rescues and fosters are full. Sadly, some municipalities are resorting to euthanasia because there isn’t any more room in their facilities and the animals just keep coming.

“Rescue,” is a broadly defined word. When we’re talking about animal shelters, it’s literally what’s happening. Volunteers gather information, pictures and videos of dogs in the shelter to send to a variety of rescue organizations. Then they wait.

Some rescues are breed or species specific and it’s important to form relationships with as many people in the rescue world as possible in order to have the best chance of placing a shelter dog or cat.

Once a shelter animal is accepted by a rescue organization, transport is arranged by volunteers. If the animal hasn’t already been spayed or neutered by the volunteers, the rescue will take care of that and any other medical needs the animal might have.

A dog will be tested with people, other dogs and cats to determine its personality and the best potential home placement. It will also be checked for any food aggression or behavioral issues. Sometimes a dog will need additional training or grooming which the rescue will provide.

Most rescues have a number of foster families signed up within their organization. The rescue provides the foster family with food, kitty litter, flea and tick medications, medical supplies, toys and anything else they may need, so the family can focus on taking care of their new charge and making the dog or cat more adoptable. The arrangement isn’t financially draining for the foster family.

Most animals coming out of the shelter have issues, whether medical or behavioral, and foster homes give the animals time to decompress from their unpleasant time in the shelter system, recover and be trained so that they can be successfully adopted.

When adopting from a rescue organization, you’ll fill out a lengthy application that helps administrators place the right dog or cat with the best fitting new pet parent. You’ll get an animal that is fixed, medicated, clean, microchipped and well-behaved. The fees vary from rescue to rescue but are usually a lot less than you’d pay if you had those services done yourself.

Rescue organizations also work to educate the public about problems with overpopulation and animal neglect. They advocate spaying and neutering, often through community programs. Rescue personnel can point a new pet owner in the right direction for low-cost spay/neuter or obedience classes.

And how do rescue organizations accomplish so much? Mostly through volunteers, private donations and foundations. Grants are also available to 501c3 non-profit rescue groups.

Animal shelters that partner with rescue organizations are more successful at getting dogs and cats out of their facilities and into situations where they will receive all the necessary medical aid or training they need. It’s a win-win for a broken system where unwanted animals are spending more and more time inside shelter facilities. It’s also a way to ensure fewer dogs and cats will have to be put down due to lack of space.

Until more dogs and cats are sterilized, the overpopulation crisis will continue, and rescue organizations may be the last hope for finding many unwanted pets the loving homes they deserve.

The Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter have fostered and found rescue for dozens of puppies, dogs, cats and kittens over the past several months. This hard-working group of individuals will continue their crusade to save shelter animals until every adoptable pet in Mason County finds a forever home.

Here are a few of the group’s success stories:

Pluto, a brindle American Pit Bull mix, went into the MCAS after his owner died and gained popularity through social media posts, but he never made the right connection with visitors. The poor guy was passed over for several months until he was finally adopted by his new best friend. Keeping him in the spotlight and telling his story helped the volunteers find him a forever home. Pluto now has a soft bed to sleep on and grass to run in. Most of all, he finally is loved.

Clint Eastwood languished in the MCAS for over 2 years before a hound dog lover in Connecticut spotted him through a volunteer’s post on Facebook. Volunteers made sure Clint was neutered and has his rotten teeth pulled before making the trip north. The senior dog is now sleeping on a plush couch instead of a cold, hard cement floor and receives tons of attention from his new owner.

Leroy, an 8-year-old boxer mix, lost all hope of being adopted after spending months in the MCAS. His owner’s dying request was written on a piece of paper, “please take care of my dog.” Volunteers jumped into action, getting Leroy the medical attention he needed. The group had him neutered and fostered until he had his freedom ride to the Purebred Rescue Organization of Ohio, Inc. Leroy now enjoys cuddles, companionship and good food in his new foster home.

Pancake was one of 3 puppies who came into the shelter covered in fleas and ticks. Volunteers medicated and vaccinated the pups, then reached out to rescue groups. Pancake and her brother Waffle were accepted into the Purebred Rescue Organization of Ohio, Inc., where they’re loved and well cared for. They’ll be spayed, neutered and adopted to just the right families through a stringent application policy.

Izzy and Thelma went into the MCAS as puppies and nearly a year later, they were still there when volunteers pulled them for foster. After the pair was spayed and spent a lot of time playing at a volunteer’s farm, sweet Izzy, a black and white boxer/border collie mix, was accepted into a Minnesota rescue and ended up being adopted by her transporter. Lovely Thelma, a white German Shepherd/blue heeler mix, went to PAWS Across Pittsburg and after a short stay with a foster family was adopted by her forever family. Both girls are having a blast in their new homes. They are safe and loved, which is all they ever wanted.

Animal shelters have been over capacity for many months. Please consider visiting your local shelter to adopt or foster a needy animal. It’s a rewarding experience and you’ll be surprised by how many amazing dogs and cats you’ll have to choose from.

There are several local shelters in the area that are brimming with lovely animals of all breeds, shapes and sizes to match your family’s dynamics. You’re invited to stop by one of these facilities—or all of them—to meet your next best friend.

For your meet and greet with some of the fabulous dogs at the MCAS, head on over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays and until 6 p.m. on Fridays. The facility is open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Arrangements can be made for special visitation. The shelter’s phone number is 606-564-6067. You can also contact shelter staff at [email protected] for inquiries.

The Facebook page, Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter, provides information and pictures of Mason County Animal Shelter animals that are available for adoption. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement.

If you can’t adopt, please consider donating to spay/neuter a Mason County Shelter dog at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give. Just make a notation on your donation for it to go towards a shelter dog or cat.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

A wide variety of sweet dogs are waiting to meet you at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for all inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations thru the shelter PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-7963917.

The best way to stop the flood of unwanted pets into your local animal shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.