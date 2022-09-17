MAYSVILLE—Maysville welcomed the First Christian Church in 1828. Almost 50 years later the lot where the church building still stands was purchased. The Gothic-style church was built less than a year from the purchase date and included an indoor baptistry. This new-fangled indoor plumbing was a welcome improvement from baptisms previously performed in the chilly waters of the Ohio River. By 1891 the church boasted a congregation of 700 members on the roll. Five short years later these Maysvillians renovated the building and had beautiful stained glass windows installed. It is said at least three of the windows were made using Tiffany stained glass. In 1909 the church heralded the first pipe organ. A community effort was required to raise funds and the Ladies’ Aid Society provided assistance. Maysville was soon able to enjoy organ concerts held in the church.

Maysville High School held classes in the church’s Fellowship Hall for a year in the1920’s. First Christian Church (FCC) continued to grow, change and develop, and to renovate along with Maysville. Women became more recognized within the church and in 1958 the ordination of the first women deacons foresaw the beginning of the Women’s Rights movement. That year also brought an increase of 128 new members on November 11.

The original pipe organ was replaced with a custom-built Holloway Pipe Organ. The cost at that time was $43,000.00, a veritable fortune. The new pipe organ was dedicated in 1971. It also put Maysville on the map as the town with the best pipe organ in Northern Kentucky. FCC sponsored an ecumenical youth group that was popular with teenagers from churches and schools throughout Maysville and the surrounding areas. Until recent years, FCC was also the home of the community food bank.

Today the church hosts exercise classes three times a week, is a collection point for items requested for distribution by River Outreach, and regularly provides financial support for Community Cares of Mason County. FCC joins with other churches in Maysville in support of each other and in support of needs within the community.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2022, First Christian Church is celebrating the 194th anniversary of the existence of our church First Christian Church (DCC), and 145 years of service to the Maysville community in its historic building with a Homecoming at the church and Fellowship Hall. Former pastors, current and former members, and their families will join in a day that will be one big family reunion as everyone is welcomed home.

Dr. Henry Hanna, former Associate Minister of FCC (DOC) will be bringing the sermon for the day entitled, “The Time Of Our Lives.” Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with coffee, juice and pastries. It is a Sunday so the 10 a.m. service will be held, with special guest appearances from additional former pastors. There will be music both from the choir as well as guest soloists and from the historic pipe organ. A luncheon will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. If you plan to attend, you are most welcome. If you plan to eat, PLEASE RSVP with your name and how many to 606-564-5568. Please bring your families, and your memories and plan to make new memories.